Danny Hicks, Evil Dead II actor and Sam Raimi staple, dies at 68

Danny Hicks, character actor and memorable member of filmmaker Sam Raimi's ensemble, died at age 68 on June 30. The Evil Dead II and Spider-Man 2 actor's passing comes a little less than a month after the genre staple made his stage 4 cancer diagnosis public.

Hicks' management team, Full Empire Promotions, confirmed news of his death on Facebook. "Danny passed away at his home in CA. We love you Danny, rest easy my friend," the post reads. "No more pain."

The company also posted the following tribute video, showcasing Hicks in all his scene-stealing genre glory:

Video of Danny Hicks Tribute

After making his debut as Evil Dead II's overall-clad, shotgun-wielding Jake - a role that contributed greatly to the film's scary-silly tone and involved sparring with Bruce Campbell - Hicks continued to appear in Raimi projects. Easy Wheels (written by Raimi and his brother), Army of Darkness, Darkman, Spider-Man 2, and Oz The Great and Powerful all saw Hicks add his unique flavor to the fold.

He also appeared in genre favorites like Wishmaster and alongside Bruce Campbell (another Raimi favorite) in works like Maniac Cop, My Name is Bruce, Love Birds, and even Make Love! The Bruce Campbell Way.

"But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years," Hicks wrote earlier this month. "I got no change coming back that's for sure. And not too many regrets. Ok, gotta go. I'm gunna find out just what in the hell is going on down in that fruit cellar."