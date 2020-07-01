Latest Stories

Ray Fisher Joss Whedon
Tag: Movies
Ray Fisher accuses Joss Whedon of 'abusive' conduct during Justice League reshoots
Star Trek Lower Decks
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Judge Dredd coming to life in London; Star Trek: Lower Decks premiere; Portals
Danny Hicks getty
Tag: Movies
Danny Hicks, Evil Dead II actor and Sam Raimi staple, dies at 68
wonder woman
Tag: Fangrrls
Queer superheroes of the modern age
Danny Hicks getty
More info i
Source: Bobby Bank/WireImage
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Danny Hicks, Evil Dead II actor and Sam Raimi staple, dies at 68

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Jul 1, 2020
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Danny Hicks
Tag: Sam Raimi
Tag: obituary
Tag: Evil Dead 2

Danny Hicks, character actor and memorable member of filmmaker Sam Raimi's ensemble, died at age 68 on June 30. The Evil Dead II and Spider-Man 2 actor's passing comes a little less than a month after the genre staple made his stage 4 cancer diagnosis public.

Hicks' management team, Full Empire Promotions, confirmed news of his death on Facebook. "Danny passed away at his home in CA. We love you Danny, rest easy my friend," the post reads. "No more pain."

More Sam Raimi

Bruce Campbell in Ash vs. Evil Dead
Sam Raimi teases the future of Evil Dead, would 'love' to direct if Bruce Campbell returns
50 States of Fright
50 States of Fright: Urban myths come alive in new star-studded trailer for Sam Raimi's Quibi show

The company also posted the following tribute video, showcasing Hicks in all his scene-stealing genre glory:

After making his debut as Evil Dead II's overall-clad, shotgun-wielding Jake - a role that contributed greatly to the film's scary-silly tone and involved sparring with Bruce Campbell - Hicks continued to appear in Raimi projects. Easy Wheels (written by Raimi and his brother), Army of Darkness, DarkmanSpider-Man 2, and Oz The Great and Powerful all saw Hicks add his unique flavor to the fold.

He also appeared in genre favorites like Wishmaster and alongside Bruce Campbell (another Raimi favorite) in works like Maniac CopMy Name is BruceLove Birds, and even Make Love! The Bruce Campbell Way.

"But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years," Hicks wrote earlier this month. "I got no change coming back that's for sure. And not too many regrets. Ok, gotta go. I'm gunna find out just what in the hell is going on down in that fruit cellar."

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Danny Hicks
Tag: Sam Raimi
Tag: obituary
Tag: Evil Dead 2

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker