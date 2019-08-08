Danny Trejo's 'superpowers' help free young boy from car wreck

Actor Danny Trejo used "superpowers" to help rescue a young child trapped in an overturned car, proving that the Machete star is a real-life superhero. Or just a genuinely good person who inherently believes in helping others in trouble.

Trejo, typically known for playing villains or antiheroes, told ABC7 that he witnessed a car run a red light in Los Angeles Wednesday evening. The car, according to Trejo, hit an SUV, causing it to flip over. The actor heard a woman trapped in the front seat yell out that her grandchild was stuck in the back seat.

So, he and another helpful bystander, a young woman named Monica Jackson, crawled into the overturned vehicle to retrieve the young child trapped inside. After Jackson unfastened the car seat's buckle, Trejo was able to pull the youngster — a special-needs child — out of the car.

While waiting for firefighters to free the boy's grandmother from being pinned to the front seat, Trejo, who had experience with special-needs children, made sure to keep the boy calm and distracted from the wreckage. And how did he manage to do this? Through the use of "superpowers."

"He was panicked,” said Trejo. “I said ‘OK, we have to use our superpowers.' So, he screamed 'superpowers' and we started yelling 'superpowers.’ I said do this, with the muscles [Trejo flexes his muscles]. He said 'muscles.' We got kind of a bond. I kept facing him away from the accident."

Trejo also told the media outlet that helping other people is simply something he believes in doing. "Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else. Everything," he said. "And that's the way I live." See? Real-life superhero.

Although three people were taken to the hospital, no one suffered any life-threatening injuries.

Trejo, who lends his voice to the upcoming Dora and the Lost City of Gold, is also set to appear in Rob Zombie's latest, 3 From Hell, which opens in September.