Daredevil comes to NYCC with cast, sneak peek footage

Daredevil will be springing into action in his own Netflix series in 2015, but last night at New York Comic Con, Marvel showed off the cast and footage for its next super show.

Led by Jeph Loeb, head of Marvel television, the panel included showrunner Steven DeKnight as well as actors Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil; Vincent D'onofrio as Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin; Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page; Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson; Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna/Fisk; Vondie Curtis Hall as Ben Urich; Toby Leonard Moore as Wesley; Bob Gunton as Leland Owlsley.

Here are the highlights and breakdown of the clip shown at the panel:

Loeb promised “a lot of firsts” as a thank-you because “we consider New York Comic Con and the city of New York to be our home” -- and the setting for many of Marvel’s biggest heroes.

Daredevil is the first of five Marvel shows on Netflix, including Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and The Defenders. Loeb also sought to clarify casting rumors and added, "Neither the role of Jessica Jones nor of Luke Cage has been cast.”

Photo by Aaron Sagers

As far as Cox’s casting, Loeb said Joe Quesada, the CCO of Marvel, wanted the actor as Matt Murdock two years ago, before there was even a DD project:

"There's this actor; He's going to be Daredevil,” Quesada told Loeb. “I said to him, 'We don't have that property right now; it’s across the street. He said, 'Well, we will.'"

Cox described Matt thusly: “A man who believes in law and justice by day and at night takes the law into his hands and decides what justice is ... he's battling with that concept. We see a bit of Matt's father and who he wanted Matt to be. That's something that plays on Matt's mind a lot as well.”

A show “for a little bit older audience,” Daredevil’s about “human emotion, conflict and turmoil,” Cox said. Describing it as a 13-hour movie that doesn’t rely on cliffhangers, he was personally most influenced by the Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleez run on the Daredevil comic, as well as Frank Miller’s arc. He promised courtroom scenes similar to a “thrilling” scene from the comics where Matt Murdock defended White Tiger.

Picking up on the tone of the show, DeKnight called it “morally ambiguous,” with Miller’s gritty, realistic tone. He said our Matt is “one bad day away from becoming Frank Castle.” Loeb added that sometimes the audience will find themselves rooting for Matt, and other times for Wilson Fisk.

Speaking of the Kingpin, D’Onofrio said he’s “digging” the work as Fisk. He said his Fisk “is a child and a monster” and that his actions come from a moral foundation inside him. Meanwhile, the character of Vanessa brings him out of the shadows a bit.

For her part, Woll said transitioning quickly to Daredevil was helpful in overcoming the end of True Blood. It was a fast transition, too; after wrapping True Blood in the early hours, she started shooting on the Netflix series the next day.

Regarding Karen, Woll said she doesn’t get into trouble, “she is trouble,” but that she loves her because “the most interesting characters are flawed."

Henson, who auditioned for Foggy over a cellphone video, revealed he hadn’t had much time to prepare for his role but that it’s been “really great” so far.

And when asked by a fan about Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and any connection to Daredevil, Loeb said, “It’s all connected, man.”

Courtesy Netflix

The footage:

In a clip shown at the beginning of the panel, then shown as a complete scene at the end, we see Karen Page in her darkened apartment during a storm looking for something. A man emerges from the shadows, slams her against the wall, and reveals a knife. Daredevil -- clad all in black with a half-mask, recognizable from John Romita Jr.’s artwork -- appears and rushes the assassin. An all-out gritty brawl ensues between the two skilled fighters. They crash around the apartment, then out the window, into the dumpster below and eventually hit the street. With his face in a puddle, rain gathering around him, Daredevil has a flashback. We see young Matt with his boxer father “Battlin’” Jack in their kitchen. He is beaten up, presumably after a match, talking to his son about how he has to do better than the old man. Jack places his son’s hand on his face, letting him feel the wounds as blood drops from his battered mug. Jack tells his son, “Matty, get to work.” Back to Daredevil, the hero lifts his own bloodied face from the puddle and stands to face the killer once more. As he slashes towards DD, the audience gets a glimpse of the superpowers in play. A chain clangs against a post, the sound of a fist cutting through the falling rain alerts Daredevil’s enhanced senses. He fights, even more fiercely now, and hooks the crook with that chain against a post and delivers a crushing blow. With the villain down, we see an astounded Karen: “What the hell?” She warns the masked man from delivering the recovered maguffin to the police. Daredevil replies he’ll get it into the right hands.

Another clip features Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple (aka Night Nurse?) tending to an injured, unmasked Matt. It is still nighttime, and we’re inside her dimly lit apartment. She seems cranky to be tending to the wounds of a masked man who wound up in her dumpster on her night off. She surmises he was already blind when she found him. Temple wants to take him to a hospital, but the idea is squashed. They banter back and forth a bit, quickly establishing a rapport and trust. The writing is tight and surprisingly funny. When Matt won’t tell her his name, she gives him one of an ex who also liked to keep secrets.

A scene featuring Fisk and Vanessa highlights the beginning of their relationship. In a modern art gallery, she approaches the large, bald man, whom we see from behind. It is a large canvas, which appears blank aside from slight gradations and textures. She tells a joke about a blank page simply being a white rabbit in a snowstorm, and asks the figure if he's looking to buy. His finger twitches, extending out of a fine shirt with ornate cufflinks. She asks what the "painting" makes him think of, and he says it makes him feel alone in a shot where we finally see the Kingpin's face.

In the shabby Hell's Kitchen office of Nelson & Murdock, Karen Page serves up a dish to Foggy and Matt. The scene is upbeat, awash in the bright sunlight of a New York City day flooding throught the windows. She says the meal is a family recipe, only to be made for her future husband. Foggy looks at his partner across the table with an amused grin. Karen says she doesn't have the money to pay the lawyers and the meal is a small way of showing appreciation for getting her out of jail. Matt says it was an easy decision because she was telling the truth and is innocent. Foggy jokes that, even with the thank-you meal, they will still be billing her. As the camera pulls back through the office doors, Karen says she noticed the men could use some help around the office and she'll work for free and will pick up the place. Matt, with his glasses on, asks if their offices are messy.