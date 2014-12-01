Latest Stories

DaredevilLukeCageIronFistJessicaJones1_2.jpg

Daredevil showrunner answers fan questions on Marvel's first Netflix series

Dec 1, 2014

Aside from some tantalizing concept art, the general public has seen virtually nothing from Marvel’s first of many planned streaming shows based on “street-level” characters such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage. Well, we still don’t have a trailer, but showrunner Steven DeKnight has opened up via an impromptu Q&A on Twitter.

Among the details? A second season is certainly on the table if the series proves to be a hit, and DeKnight says they’re drawing inspiration from specific comic arcs but not trying to make a slavish adaptation. Oh, and DeKnight is also apparently directing the finale very soon, which means they should definitely be on track to debut the series in 2015. Here’s hoping early-ish 2015.

Check out some highlights from the Q&A below and let us know what you think:

(Via Steven DeKnight)

