Daredevil showrunner answers fan questions on Marvel's first Netflix series

Aside from some tantalizing concept art, the general public has seen virtually nothing from Marvel’s first of many planned streaming shows based on “street-level” characters such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage. Well, we still don’t have a trailer, but showrunner Steven DeKnight has opened up via an impromptu Q&A on Twitter.

Among the details? A second season is certainly on the table if the series proves to be a hit, and DeKnight says they’re drawing inspiration from specific comic arcs but not trying to make a slavish adaptation. Oh, and DeKnight is also apparently directing the finale very soon, which means they should definitely be on track to debut the series in 2015. Here’s hoping early-ish 2015.

Check out some highlights from the Q&A below and let us know what you think:

Amazing. Can't wait for the world to witness the genius of @vincentdonofrio 's performance. RT @bigwhite090: how is kingpin looking — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) November 30, 2014

Not sure yet. Probably will be more. It's pretty damn cool. RT @stephenwrty: @SpectacOptical wait...daredevil is only one season??? — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) November 30, 2014

No. RT @ComicBookBros1: Is it true Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist are all coming out in 2015? — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) November 30, 2014

Oh yes. Some obvious. Some very obscure. RT @nailbiter111: @stevendeknight Will Daredevil feature a lot of Easter Eggs? — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) November 28, 2014

Actually not that much. RT @odysseyprotocol: @ hoe often did you say, "That would be awesome but we don't have the budget for it."? — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) November 28, 2014

Love to write/direct a Punisher movie. Does that count?RT @ThaConLife: Would you love to include Punisher in the future with Daredevil? — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) November 28, 2014

Oh yes. RT @ryan_curtis: @stevendeknight okay how about as showrunner and director does anyone get to say "no, not in the budget?" — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) November 28, 2014

Apples and oranges. But if you like fruit, both are delicious. RT @travdog789: will #Daredevil live up to #Spartacus standards — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) November 28, 2014

Not at all. Just drawing inspiration. RT @Wastedtheshow: @stevendeknight the #DD series is totally based on Miller/JRJR mini? — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) November 28, 2014

Prepping to direct #Daredevil finale. Haven't left hotel room all day. But occasionally peer out the peephole. pic.twitter.com/pqDRRAWXHd — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) November 28, 2014

(Via Steven DeKnight)