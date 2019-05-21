The Dark Crystal prequel reveals summer debut date on Netflix: Check out new photos

Somebody check our pulse. Yes, this is really happening: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is officially coming to Netflix on Aug. 30, the streaming service announced today. The 10-episode series is based on the beloved 1982 feature film The Dark Crystal by Jim Henson and Frank Oz, and now we have some additional sneak peeks at the show as we head back to the land of Thra.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance takes us on a new journey complete with new characters and challenges. The Skeksis make their terrifying return as three Gelfling discover a horrifying secret behind their power. The Gelfling must set out to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world, which, as one might expect, won't be easy.

It gets worse. The world of Thra is dying. The source of power at the heart of Thra is the Crystal of Truth. The corruption and evil of the Skeksis has harmed the Crystal of Truth, causing a sickness to spread across the land. Can our heroes stop the sickness and rally the people of Thra to unite against the evil forces of the Skeksis?

There are some huge names behind the series. Leading the cast as the three heroic Gelfling are Taron Egerton (Kingsman), Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass), and Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones). Additional characters are voiced by Helena Bonham-Carter, Natalie Dormer, Toby Jones, Eddie Izzard, Mark Strong, and Alicia Vikander, to name a few.

A star-studded cast rounds out the voice actors for the evil Skeksis and Mystics. Mark Hamill, Keegan-Michael Key, Andy Samberg, Simon Pegg, and Jason Isaacs, among others, will all be bringing their considerable talents to the series.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is directed by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans). Speaking to a crowded room at New York Comic Con this past fall, Leterrier revealed, "I love CGI, but we’re not using CGI in this one. Puppets, man. Puppets!"

Here's a new look at The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance:

Rian, Credit: Netflix

Brea Researchers Mother Augrhra, Credit: Netflix

Skeksis Banquet, Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

The Scientist, Credit: Netflix

The Scroll Keeper, Credit: Netflix

