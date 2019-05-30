Puppet wizardry comes alive in beautiful new teaser for Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Jim Henson fans were understandably pumped as all heck when Netflix announced that it was developing a TV series based on the talented puppeteer's beloved 1982 fantasy film, The Dark Crystal.

That excitement will only grow with an awesome new teaser trailer for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance that went live today; the show will arrive at the tail end of the summer. The level of puppet wizardry on display in this new footage is staggering to behold, and when you mix it with just the ever-so-slightest dash of CGI, things become even more magical.

Check out the new trailer:

Video of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance | Teaser | Netflix

To back-up the incredible visual achievements are the incredible voice talents of Taron Egerton, Nathalie Emmanuel, Mark Hamill, Keegan-Michael Key, Natalie Dormer, Harvey Fierstein, Alicia Vikander, Mark Strong, Toby Jones, Jason Isaacs, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Hannah John-Kamen, and more.

Produced and directed by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk), Age of Resistance looks like it'll be a very dark and very fun adventure about bringing light and goodness to a world of corruption and evil. In any case, the project marks a step forward in the world of puppet-based films and TV shows. Sparing no expense or effort on production, Leterrier was determined to put a modern twist on the medium, while maintaining the purity of doing everything practically in the frame of the camera.

"I wanted to bring puppetry into the modern age," he told Empire magazine for the publication's summer issue. "To take a modern filmmaking style, using Steadicam, and [make it work with puppets]... Nine takes out of 10, it looks terrible. It's a nightmare. But that one take that goes right, it's life, it's pure... There's not anything we tried and didn't succeed in doing."

Here's the new key art as well:

Credit: Netflix

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance premieres on Netflix on Aug. 30.