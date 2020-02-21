WIRE Buzz: Dark Harvest adaptation heads to MGM; The Haunting of Bly Manor wraps; Micro Mayhem

The director of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and 30 Days of Night is going on a Dark Harvest for MGM. Yes, David Slade — who has been attached to the 2006 Bram Stoker Award-winning horror novel for a while — will take the spooky Halloween-set tale to a new home after it was placed in turnaround at New Regency.

Deadline reports that MGM Film Group Chairman Michael De Luca nabbed the Michael Gilio-scripted project, which makes sense considering the exec’s New Line experience with the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. He even wrote Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare and Freddy’s Nightmares, so a slasher film sounds like a perfect fit.

Dark Harvest is about a legendary Midwestern killer (named either the October Boy, Ol’ Hacksaw Face, or Sawtooth Jack depending on who’s asked) coming to town from the cornfields on the scariest day of the year in 1963 — butcher knife in hand. But all is not what it seems for the creepy killer. In fact, he’s being hunted by his own pursuers as groups of teens seek fame by trying to be the one to kill the October Boy.

No timeline has yet been set for the Dark Harvest adaptation.

Next, one of the most celebrated recent voices in horror has completed his latest project. Mike Flanagan, the man behind Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Hill House, has completed the follow-up anthology entry to the latter for Netflix. Called The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next season of the Netflix show is all about the work of Henry James — including his famous tale The Turn of the Screw.

With a returning cast including Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, and Catherine Parker, Bly Manor has been chugging along for a while, so it's good to see that it's wrapped...especially if it's going to make it's planned release this year. Celebrating the news on Twitter, Flanagan posted a congratulatory message to his team and cast.

Check it out:

Looks like his directorial team got to flex some creative muscles alongside Flanagan and his co-showrunner Meredith Averill (Locke & Key). Here's hoping the tale of creepy kids, ghosts, and governesses will maintain the same kind of viral freakiness as Season 1.

The Haunting of Bly Manor hits Netflix sometime this year.

Finally, Quibi is getting yet another oddball stop-motion show from Robot Chicken’s John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner. Following up on news that the duo would team with Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland for Gloop World, the forthcoming shortform streamer announced that stop-motion animated Micro Mayhem would get a series adapted from the pair’s viral short of the same name.

According to a release, the car-based character silliness will feature in several self-contained episodes that fill in the gap left by no dialogue with tons and tons of grindhouse fun. Seth Green, Matthew Senreich, and Chris Waters also produce.

“Micro Mayhem brings to life the car chases I imagined as a kid, and combines my love of technology and stop-motion artistry,” said Towner. “We’re thrilled to be teaming with Golem Creations to bring this dream project to life.”

Quibi launches April 6.