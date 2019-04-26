Dark Horse Comics single-issue solicitations for July 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Dark Horse Comics listings for July 2019 single-issue comics.

Dark Horse is keeping your summer reading schedule rather busy in July with a number of new series launches, but the most exciting might be the debut of Black Hammer/Justice League, a crossover event that brings the world of Black Hammer and the greatest heroes of DC Comics together. If something a little more self-contained is more your speed, you might want to turn your attention to Manor Black, the new gothic fantasy series from the creators of Harrow County, or perhaps the new Dragon Ball-inspired series No One Left To Fight.

Plus, the latest Avatar miniseries concludes its run, a new Critical Role story kicks off, The Orville fills in the gap between seasons with a new comics story, a new Starcraft series arrives, Black Hammer drops an encyclopedia, and much more.

Check out everything Dark Horse is offering in July below.

