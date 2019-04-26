Dark Horse Comics single-issue solicitations for July 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Dark Horse Comics listings for July 2019 single-issue comics.
Dark Horse is keeping your summer reading schedule rather busy in July with a number of new series launches, but the most exciting might be the debut of Black Hammer/Justice League, a crossover event that brings the world of Black Hammer and the greatest heroes of DC Comics together. If something a little more self-contained is more your speed, you might want to turn your attention to Manor Black, the new gothic fantasy series from the creators of Harrow County, or perhaps the new Dragon Ball-inspired series No One Left To Fight.
Plus, the latest Avatar miniseries concludes its run, a new Critical Role story kicks off, The Orville fills in the gap between seasons with a new comics story, a new Starcraft series arrives, Black Hammer drops an encyclopedia, and much more.
Check out everything Dark Horse is offering in July below.
(Via Previews)
Aliens: Rescue #3 (of 4)
Brian Wood (W), Kieran McKeown (P), JL Straw (I), Dan Jackson (C), Roberto De LaTorre (Cover), and Mack Chater (Variant Cover)
On sale July 24
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
The Colonial Marines are the best at what they do, and what they do is kill bugs. Amanda Ripley takes her command deep into a nightmarish Heart of Darkness—a massive Alien lair.
American Gods: The Moment of the Storm #4
Neil Gaiman (W), P. Craig Russell (W/A), Scott Hampton (A/C), Jennifer T. Lange (C), Glenn Fabry (Cover), and David Mack (Variant Cover)
On sale July 17
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Ongoing
Several of the old gods act as Shadow’s guides on a bizarre trip through the Underworld while, at the same time, the old and new gods meet at Rock City for a fight!
The Hugo, Bram Stoker, Locus, World Fantasy, and Nebula Award–winning novel and hit Starz television series by Neil Gaiman is adapted as a graphic novel!
The Art of RAGE 2 HC
id software (A) and Avalanche Studios (A)
On sale Sept 17
FC, 192 pages
$39.99
HC, 9” x 12”
Delving into the rebellious world of the Wasteland, this volume examines the most intense moments of RAGE 2 in an extensive fusion of art and commentary. Explore the split scenery of lush overgrowth and desolate deserts in concepts and renders from the Wasteland, with detailed looks atthe game’s wide-open world, insane characters, and big f%$@ing guns!
Avatar: The Last Airbender—Imbalance Part 3 TP
Faith Erin Hicks (W), Michael Dante DiMartino (W), Bryan Konietzko (W), Peter Wartman (A/Cover), and Adele Matera (C)
On sale Sept 10
FC, 80 pages
$10.99
TP, 6” x 9”
While Aang grapples with a life-changing decision that only the Avatar could make, Ru and Yaling concoct a fiery ploy to get their mother back. The bender vs. non-bender conflict finally reaches a violent boiling point, and for better or for worse, Cranefish Town will never be the same!
Written by Faith Erin Hicks (The Nameless City) and drawn by Peter Wartman (Stonebreaker), in collaboration with Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, this is the ultimate continuation of Avatar!
Avatar: Tsu’ Tey’s Path #6 (of 6)
Sherri L. Smith (W), Jan Duursema (P), Dan Parson (I), Wes Dzioba (C), Doug Wheatley (Cover), and Shea Standefer (Variant Cover)
On sale July 10
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Tsu’tey and Jake Sully prepare for war against the Sky People. As the Omatikaya advance into battle, Tsu’tey must embrace his role as olo’eyktan—and confront the reality of the inevitable changes to come.
Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice #1 (of 5)
Jeff Lemire (W/Variant Cover), Michael Walsh (A/C/Cover), Andrea Sorrentino (Variant Cover), Yanick Paquette (Variant Cover), Yuko Shimizu (Variant Cover), and Dave Stewart (C)
On sale July 3
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
DC Comics and Dark Horse Comics present the ultimate superhero crossover event of 2019!
A strange man arrives simultaneously on Black Hammer Farm and in Metropolis, and both worlds are warped as Starro attacks! Batman, Green Lantern, Flash, Wonder Woman, Superman, and more crossover with Golden Gail, Colonel Weird, and the rest of the Black Hammer gang!
CBLDF Presents Selling Comics: The Guide to Retailing and Best Practices in the Greatest Modern Artform TP
Various (W)
On sale Sept 4
b&w, 144 pages
$14.99
TP, 6” x 9”
Selling Comics is a practical guide to the nuts and bolts of modern comics retailing, with essays and “best practices” guidelines from some of the sharpest minds in the industry. Featuring articles on almost every aspect of comic retailing, including staging successful in-store events, training staff, and diversifying product lines, Selling Comics is a ground level guide to building, developing, and growing your shop.
Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Series II #1 (of 6)
Jody Houser (W), Olivia Samson (A), Msassyk (C), and Fiona Staples (Cover)
On sale July 10
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
The unlikely heroes of Vox Machina are back in action!
Join familiar faces from Critical Role’s smash-hit first campaign as their escapades in Stilben lead them toward new adventure—and a dire threat to Grog when he goes missing in the night. Tracking him down will see the party lose one member, gain another, and reveal parts of Grog’s secret past. But first, his friends have to actually find him.
From award-nominated writer Jody Houser (Orphan Black, Stranger Things) and first series author Olivia Samson, with colorist Msassyk (Isola, Gotham Academy) and letterer Ariana Maher (James Bond, Xena)!
Disney Frozen: The Hero Within #2 (of 3)
Joe Caramagna (W) and Kawaii Creative Studio (A/Cover)
On sale July 3
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf’s celebration comes to a halt when their special guest never arrives. Hedda has gone missing and they split up to try to find her. Elsa and Olaf search the village while Anna and Kristoff search the mountains—where they gain a little wisdom from the trolls and discover why Hedda disappeared!
Disney: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs #2 (of 3)
Cecil Castellucci (W) and Gabriele Bagnoli (A/Cover)
On sale July 17
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Snow has fled after the Queen’s attempt to murder her, but finding a home and allowing her heart to flourish is more than a simple feat. Is happiness fleeting, or can it be something that lasts? Follow the first-person perspective of Snow White as her life is changed forever!
Fight Club 3 #7
Chuck Palahniuk (W), Cameron Stewart (A), Dave McCaig (C), David Mack (Cover), and Steve Morris (Variant Cover)
On sale July 31
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Ongoing
Tyler Durden confronts online dating and postmodern romance, forcing Balthazar to take desperate measures.
Invisible Kingdom #5
G. Willow Wilson (W) and Christian Ward (A/C/Cover)
On sale July 24
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Ongoing
The thrilling conclusion of the first arc! At the height of a mega-battle against Lux’s formidable ship, Grix manages to out-maneuver their opponent despite the Sundog’s less-than-battle-ready defenses. Will Vess and Grix ultimately get the help they need from Duni? And when faced the unsettling truth, will the public be with them . . . or against them?
Joe Golem: Occult Detective—The Conjurors #3 (of 5)
Mike Mignola (W), Christopher Golden (W), Peter Bergting (A), Michelle Madsen (C), and David Palumbo (Cover)
On sale July 17
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Long before Simon Church hunted witches, that mission belonged to the golem.
And the deeper the golem ventures into the tunnels beneath the Drowning City, the deeper he delves into his past. But once Dr. Cocteau reveals the true intent behind his search for the Pentajulum, and the role he expects Felix and Molly to play in his plan, the entire city’s future will be in jeopardy.
Last Stop on the Red Line #3 (of 4)
Paul Maybury (W), Sam Lotfi (A/Cover), and John Rauch (C)
On sale July 10
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
After being saved from a near-death experience, Yusef proposes a partnership with Detective Torres to take down Boston’s otherworldly murderer. Once Detective Torres discovers a connection between a long-past murder and the recent homicides, Yusef’s abilities may provide the only gateway to uncovering the identity of the killer.
- Writer Paul Maybury and illustrator Sam Lotfi bring a horrific murder mystery to Dark Horse!
Lifeformed: Hearts and Minds Volume 2 TP
Matt Mair Lowery (W) and Cassie Anderson (W/A/Cover)
On sale Sept 4
FC, 200 pages
$12.99
TP, 6” x 9”
Cleo, orphaned in the wake of an alien invasion, left behind the life she knew to fight for the future of Earth. Now she and Alex, the shapeshifting rebel alien posing as her father, make a fearsome team in a guerrilla war against the invaders. But Cleo’s past is about to come back to haunt her! Lifeformed: Hearts and Minds is the second installment in the sci-fi thriller series from Matt Mair Lowery and Cassie Anderson.
Manor Black #1 (of 4)
Cullen Bunn (W), Brian Hurtt (W), Tyler Crook (A/C/Cover), and Dan Brereton (Variant Cover)
On sale July 31
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
From the creators of Harrow County and The Sixth Gun comes this gothic horror fantasy about a family of sorcerers in crisis.
Roman Black is the moribund patriarch of a family of powerful sorcerers. As his wicked and corrupt children fight over who will take the reins of Manor Black and become representative of the black arts, Roman adopts a young mage whom he gifts his powers to with the hope that someone good will take his place against the evil forces out to bring down his family and legacy.
- For fans of Dark Shadows, The Sixth Gun, Harrow County, and Locke & Key.
Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles Volume 1 TP
Naru Narumi (W/A/Cover)
On sale Sept 11
b&w, 136 pages
$10.99
TP, 5 1/8" x 7 1/4"
Ramen and manga are two Japanese things that people love everywhere around the world. But no one’s ever brought them together before—until now! Let cool, mysterious high school student Ms. Koizumi and her girlfriends show you around the authentic ramen culture of everyday Japan in this fun food manga. The noodles, the toppings, the broth—the street stalls, restaurants, and home cooking . . . and yes, cup ramen too! You’ll slurp down a whole new knowledge of Japan’s greatest fast food that even many Japanese don’t know . . . but Ms. Koizumi does!
- Dark Horse’s first manga in the popular food genre.
- Ms. Koizumi anime TV series now on Crunchyroll.
No One Left To Fight #1 (of 5)
Aubrey Sitterson (W) and Fico Ossio (A/C)
On sale July 3
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
They’ve saved the planet countless times, but what happens after the final battle has been won? Creators Aubrey Sitterson (The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling, G.I. Joe) & Fico Ossio (Spider-Man, Revolution) take inspiration from the legendary Dragon Ball to tell a story of regret, resentment, and growing older, one that asks, “What does a fighter do when there's no one left to fight?”
- For fans of Dragon Ball and other fight manga!
The Orville #1: New Beginnings Part 1 (of 2)
David A. Goodman (W), David Cabeza (A/Cover), and Michael Atiyeh (C)
On sale July 17
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
On their way to a fleet conference via shuttle, Ed and Gordon pick up a distress signal from a century-old buoy belonging to a Union ship and decide to investigate. Meanwhile, back on the Orville, Kelly tries to mediate when Bortus insists on enrolling Topa into school even though he is only a few months old.
- Picks up where season one left off!
- Written by The Orville Executive Producer David A. Goodman!
The Quiet Kind One-shot
Jeremy Treece (W/A), Kelly Williams (W/A), and Michael Cho (Cover)
On sale July 17
FC, 64 pages
$5.99
One-shot
A child suddenly imbued with the powers of ancient gods is visited by a band of similarly gifted children. Will young Solomon hone his skills with the others, or will he risk unraveling existence and use his raw control over reality just to get revenge on some bullies? Writer Chuck Brown (Bitter Root) tells two tales of power, revenge, and empathy—with a main story illustrated by Jeremy Treece (Mandrake the Magician) and a bonus story illustrated by Kelly Williams (Creepy Comics).
- Standard cover by Sanford Greene, with a variant cover by Michael Cho!
- A new universe of creatures and heroes, written by Bitter Root’s Chuck Brown!
She Could Fly: The Lost Pilot #4 (of 5)
Christopher Cantwell (W), Martin Morazzo (A/Cover), and Miroslav Mrva (C)
On sale July 10
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Luna’s obsession crescendos at such velocity that her parents’ worries about their daughter quickly reach a similar peak. Her boyfriend Gary remains Luna’s only solace, and he’s in for the ride—literally. Kido’s band of followers might be shattered and scattered—leaving Dana on her own—but her message burns on. Meanwhile, Luna is ablaze with questions, with hopes that the Flying Woman’s family possesses answers that will finally make her whole again.
Stranger Things: Six #3 (of 4)
Jody Houser (W), Edgar Salazar (P), Keith Champagne (I), Triona Farrell (C), Aleksi Briclot (Cover), Caspar Wingaard (Variant Cover), Tyler Crook (Variant Cover), and Patrick Satterfield (Photo Variant)
On sale July 31
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Francine and the other gifted young people are being held in the Hawkins Laboratory by Dr. Brenner. Francine believes he will stop at nothing to harness their collective powers. Increasingly grueling experiments unlock dark visions of the future, convincing her and her friends that they must somehow escape with the rest of the children—but will their opportunity arrive too late?
Starcraft: Survivors #1 (of 4)
Jody Houser (W), Gabriel Guzmán (A/Cover), and Michael Atiyeh (C)
On sale July 24
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Jody Houser and Gabriel Guzmán continue the tale of StarCraft: Scavengers! After surviving a murderous dark templar’s rampage, a terran space engineer named Caleb is forced to do the protoss’s bidding: infiltrating a munitions factory in the Umojan Protectorate to find a mysterious source of power. This official expansion of the StarCraft universe in comics is based on an original story by Jody Houser and Blizzard Entertainment’s StarCraft game team!
- Official StarCraft comics—written by Jody Houser!
Sword Daughter #8
Brian Wood (W), Mack Chater (A/Variant cover), José Villarrubia (C), and Ben Oliver (Cover)
On sale July 3
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Ongoing
Elsbeth faces a war on two fronts: against the tormentors of her past, and the last living Forty Swordsman. An elderly Dag urges her to give up the sword and choose peace. Northern England hosts an uprising that may force her hand.
- A premiere format: 28 story pages, deluxe cover.
Trout: The Hollowest Knock #2 (of 4)
Troy Nixey (W/A/Cover) and Dave Stewart (C)
On sale July 17
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Cast overboard, Trout disappears into the inky depths of the ocean. The next day Giuseppe wakes in his childhood home having barely escaped a similar fate and is confronted by another shock; his brother has transformed his childhood home into an oil refinery fueling a war. Giuseppe's world is falling apart.
The World of Black Hammer Encyclopedia One-Shot
Jeff Lemire (W), Tate Brombal (W), Tyler Crook (A), David Rubin (A), Wilfredo Torres (A), Christian Ward (A), Tonci Zonjic (A), Matt Kindt (A), Emi Lenox (A), Andrea Sorrentino (Cover), and more
On sale July 10
FC, 40 pages
$3.99
One-shot
A comprehensive, illustrated guide to the world of the Eisner Award–winning series Black Hammer!
This special one-shot offers a guide to the world of Black Hammer, presenting detailed biographies of Black Hammer’s heroes, villains, and supporting characters, written by Tate Brombal and Jeff Lemire, and illustrated by a wide assortment of superstar artists, including David Rubín, Wilfredo Torres, Tyler Crook, Christian Ward, and more!
- An all-star team takes on Eisner Award–winning series, Black Hammer.