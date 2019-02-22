Dark Horse Comics single-issue solicitations for May 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Dark Horse Comics listings for May 2019 single-issue comics.
It's a big month of first issues over at Dark Horse. If you want even more of the company's ongoing Alien franchise saga, there's a brand-new series headed your way titled Aliens: Rescue, following up on Aliens: Resistance and finally revealing the fate of Amanda Ripley. If you're looking for something a little more paranormal, Evan Dorkin and Jill Thompson are returning to Beasts of Burden with an all-new miniseries, The Presence of Others.
If you're into Mike Mignola and the strange universe of characters and tales he's populated at Dark Horse, May's also a very good month for you. Mignola has teamed with an all-star group of creators for a new one-shot — Hellboy vs. Lobster Johnson: The Ring of Death — which brings together two of his most popular characters for an all-new adventure. If that's not enough for you, Mignola's also launching the second phase of his Joe Golem adaptation with Joe Golem: Occult Detective - The Conjurors #1.
Oh, and if all that still wasn't enough, the first official Stranger Things spinoff comic is here, providing us a peek at what happened to Six before the events of the series. If the wait for the show's return in July has felt unbearable to you, you're definitely going to want to check this out.
Check out all the single issues Dark Horse has to offer in May below.
Aliens: Rescue #1
Brian Wood (W), Kieran McKeown (A), JL Straw (C), Roberto De LaTorre (Cover), and Mack Chater (Variant Cover)
On sale May 22
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Following the events of Aliens: Resistance, Alec Brand, the colonist rescued by Amanda Ripley and Zula Hendricks, has grown up into an elite Colonial Marine. A secret mission brings him back to the alien-infested moon where he was rescued . . . and face to face with the past.
- Written by Brian Wood of Aliens: Defiance and Aliens: Resistance.
- Find out the fate of Amanda Ripley after Aliens: Resistance.
- Zula Hendricks and Alec Brand return!
American Gods: The Moment of the Storm #2
Neil Gaiman (W), P. Craig Russell (W/A), Scott Hampton (A/C), Jennifer T. Lange (C), Glenn Fabry (Cover), and David Mack (Variant Cover)
On sale May 8
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Ongoing
The battling gods have a momentary ceasefire as they mourn a death in their ranks. However, the “vigil” that Shadow wants to be a part of may end up being more than he can handle.
Astro Hustle #3 (of 4)
Jai Nitz (W), Tom Reilly (P/Cover), Ursula Decay (I), and Chris Crank (C)
On sale May 1
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Chen hasn’t died . . . yet. But Bash Starcranker and the Gooch, Freelance Freelancers are on the job! Before Chen faces the deadliest bounty hunter tag team in the galaxy, he has to escape robotic shark bounty hunters. And the lawmen that have been hunting him since the beginning. And the space battleships surrounding the planet intent on blowing it all up. I bet he dies in this issue.
Bad Luck Chuck #3
Lela Gwenn (W), Matthew Dow Smith (A/Cover), and Kelly Fitzpatrick (C)
On sale May 29
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Cursed at birth, Charlene "Chuck" Manchester hires out her own bad luck, providing disaster where someone else can profit.
A warehouse job goes wrong—meaning Chuck destroys the place according to plan, but the authorities finally catch up to her—not to mention the curse she’s run from her whole life. A vengeful cult leader, a mob matriarch, and an insurance investigator on a quest finally have her where they want her. But Chuck won’t let bad luck stop her, even if she has to seek out allies she turned her back on a long time ago.
Beasts of Burden: The Presence of Others, Part One (of Two)
Evan Dorkin (W) and Jill Thompson (A/Cover)
On sale May 1
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
A team of paranormal investigators poking around Burden Hill disturb the graveyard where the "Master" lies, setting off a chain of events that will have serious consequences for the animal defenders of the haunted town.
Black Hammer ’45: From The World of Black Hammer #3
Jeff Lemire (W), Ray Fawkes (W), Matt Kindt (A/Cover), Sharlene Kindt (C), and Denys Cowan, Don Hudson, and Noelle Giddings (Variant Cover)
On sale May 1
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
The Black Hammer Squadron, with the aid of a familiar hero, continue on their perilous mission to save acclaimed scientist Herman Greenbaum and his family from the Nazis. However, with a battle between Nazarova’s Soviet mechs and the fabled Ghost Hunter raging above the Greenbaum’s heads, time may be running out!
Black Hammer: Age of Doom #11
Jeff Lemire (W), Dean Ormston (A/Cover), Dave Stewart (C), and Paolo and Joe Rivera (Variant Cover)
On sale May 22
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Ongoing
Lucy comes face to face with someone she would never expect, as the only solution to the ongoing fight against Anti-God is revealed!
Calamity Kate #3
Magdalene Visaggio (W), Corin Howell (A/Cover), Valentina Pinto (C/Cover), and Jenn St. Onge (Variant cover)
On sale May 15
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Delving into Kate’s past, we discover what brought the monster hunter to the West Coast, and the painful destruction of a relationship. As Kate feels she has adjusted to her new locale, a face from her past throws everything in Kate’s life out of control.
Fight Club 3 #5
Chuck Palahniuk (W), Cameron Stewart (A), Dave McCaig (C), David Mack (Cover), and Duncan Fegredo (Variant Cover)
On sale May 29
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Ongoing
Marla Singer practices various methods of birth control as Tyler comes to the rescue . . . and the infection spreads.
Disney Frozen: Reunion Road #3
Joe Caramagna (W), Eduard Petrovich (P), Anastasiia Belousova (C), Yana Chinstova (C) and Luisa Russo (Cover/Variant cover)
On sale May 1
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Lost and separated in the mountains, everyone is trying to get to the harvest festival where they hope to find one another, and reunite Kai with his long-lost brother. But this hazardous journey isn’t over yet, and Olaf is now separated from everyone . . . Will they make it to the festival to celebrate together?
Disney The Incredibles 2: Secret Identities #2 (of 3)
Christos Gage (W), Jean Claudio-Vinci (A/Cover), and Kawaii Creative Studio (Variant Cover)
On sale May 8
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Teenage troubles are the least of Violet’s worries when she’s faced with the moral quandary of having to keep her new friend’s secret. Family has always been the cornerstone of Violet’s life, but when her friend’s secret is finally revealed, worlds collide and pits the Incredible family against one another.
Written by Christos Gage from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Amazing Spider-Man!
Disney Zootopia: Hard Day's Work (Younger Readers) HC
Jimmy Gownley (W), Leandro Ricardo da Silva (A/Cover), and Wes Dzioba (C)
On sale July 10
FC, 48 pages
$7.99
HC, 5.5” x 7.9”
Nothing gets past young Judy Hopps, future police officer and school detective extraordinaire, as she searches for clues in the case of her teacher’s missing necklace. Meanwhile, a new Foxtastic action figure has been released and young Nick can’t wait to get his hands on one! He just needs the money to buy one. Have an odd job to do? Nick’s just the fox to do it!
Extraordinary: A Story of an Ordinary Princess TP
Cassie Anderson (W/A/Cover)
On sale July 24
FC, 200 pages
$12.99
TP, 6” x 9”
While her sisters were blessed at birth with exceptional skills, Princess Basil’s “gift” is to be ordinary.
After escaping an unconventional kidnapping, Princess Basil finds herself far from her castle and must take fate into her own hands. She tracks down the fairy godmother who “blessed” her, and finds the solution to her ordinariness might be as simple as finding a magic ring. With an unlikely ally in tow, she takes on gnomes, a badger, and a couple of snarky foxes in her quest for a less ordinary life.
- All-ages reading fun.
- From the co-creator of Lifeformed: Cleo Makes Contact.
Girl in the Bay #4
J.M. DeMatteis (W), James Devlin (C), and Corin Howell (A/Cover)
On sale May 1
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
In the thrilling finale, Kathy Sartori comes face-to-face with the man who murdered her fifty years ago, discovering that Hugh Lansky is just a pawn in the hands of a dark entity that’s determined to erase her from existence. Will Kathy ultimately learn the reason for her mysterious rebirth—or will she be destined to die again?
Hellboy vs. Lobster Johnson: The Ring of Death One-shot
Mike Mignola (W), Chris Roberson (W), Mike Norton (A), Paul Grist (A), Dave Stewart (C), Bill Crabtree (C), and Paolo Rivera (Cover)
On sale May 29
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
One-shot
Two legends meet face to face! Who will survive when Hellboy and Lobster Johnson meet . . . in the RING OF DEATH?
Hellboy’s infamous misadventures in Mexico are revealed in this double-barreled one-shot! Mike Norton draws Hellboy’s ill-fated turn as foe to Lobster Johnson in a luchador movie, while Paul Grist returns to draw the Visitor as he lurks in the shadows with troubling doubts about his decision to spare Hellboy.
Invisible Kingdom #3
G.Willow Wilson (W) and Christian Ward (A/C/Cover)
On sale May 22
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Ongoing
On the Sundog, Grix is desperately fleeing Lux . . . and running out of fuel. On Duni, Vess wrestles with her spiritual doubts and the newfound knowledge that she is not alone. When she responds to the Sundog's mysterious distress signal, the unlikely pair will learn too quickly that there is no turning back now.
Joe Golem: Occult Detective—The Conjurors #1
Mike Mignola (W), Christopher Golden (W), Peter Bergting (A), Michelle Madsen (C), and David Palumbo (Cover)
On sale May 15
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Joe Golem is dead.
Or is he? Simon Church is fading fast in the city above and Molly is held captive by Dr. Cocteau’s gas-men below, but something stirs in the tunnels. How much of the golem is still in the man, or the man in the golem? And can either be enough to stop Dr. Cocteau once he has the artifact he seeks?
- The second part of the comics adaptation of Mignola and Golden’s prose novel!
Last Stop on the Red Line #1
Paul Maybury (W), Sam Lotfi (A/Cover), and John Rauch (C)
On sale May 8
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Detective Migdalia Torres investigates a vicious strangling on a Boston subway car with no feasible leads. As potential evidence produces dead ends, Migdalia inadvertently takes in a vagrant named Yusef who may have a supernatural connection to the crime at hand.
- Writer Paul Maybury and illustrator Sam Lotfi bring a horrific murder mystery to Dark Horse!
She Could Fly: The Lost Pilot #2 (of 5)
Christopher Cantwell (W), Martin Morazzo (A/Cover), and Miroslav Mrva (C)
On sale May 8
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
Luna’s mental health deteriorates as her obsession with the Flying Woman reignites. Benji searches for his mother Kido while Dana begins to worship at her feet. Bill gets help mounting an escape, and Luna’s doctors become worried . . . plus, she might have a boyfriend now?
Stranger Things: Six #1
Jody Houser (W), Edgar Salazar (P), Keith Champagne (I), Triona Farrell (C), and Aleksi Briclot (Cover), Lyle Lambert (Variant Cover), TBD (Variant Cover), and Patrick Satterfield (Photo Variant)
On sale May 29
FC, 32 pages
$3.99
Miniseries
A teenage girl with precognitive abilities, has struggled through a lifetime of exploitation only to end up the pawn of a government agency that wants to harness her powers for its own ends.
You’ve seen the show Stranger Things, but this is your first glimpse of the strangeness that happened before the series began!
- The first prequel comic series for Stranger Things.