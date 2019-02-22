Dark Horse Comics single-issue solicitations for May 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Dark Horse Comics listings for May 2019 single-issue comics.

It's a big month of first issues over at Dark Horse. If you want even more of the company's ongoing Alien franchise saga, there's a brand-new series headed your way titled Aliens: Rescue, following up on Aliens: Resistance and finally revealing the fate of Amanda Ripley. If you're looking for something a little more paranormal, Evan Dorkin and Jill Thompson are returning to Beasts of Burden with an all-new miniseries, The Presence of Others.

If you're into Mike Mignola and the strange universe of characters and tales he's populated at Dark Horse, May's also a very good month for you. Mignola has teamed with an all-star group of creators for a new one-shot — Hellboy vs. Lobster Johnson: The Ring of Death — which brings together two of his most popular characters for an all-new adventure. If that's not enough for you, Mignola's also launching the second phase of his Joe Golem adaptation with Joe Golem: Occult Detective - The Conjurors #1.

Oh, and if all that still wasn't enough, the first official Stranger Things spinoff comic is here, providing us a peek at what happened to Six before the events of the series. If the wait for the show's return in July has felt unbearable to you, you're definitely going to want to check this out.

Check out all the single issues Dark Horse has to offer in May below.

(via Previews)

