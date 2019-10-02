Dark Horse conjures up a magical new fantasy horror miniseries, Hidden Society

Inflected with a dose of supernatural magic and gothic horror appeal, Dark Horse Comics is daring you to discover a spellbinding new creator-owned series from Rafael Scavone and Rafael Albuquerque titled Hidden Society — and SYFY WIRE is delivering a special sneak peek at this provocative release ahead of its NYCC 2019 unveiling.

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

Scavone (All-Star Batman, Hit-Girl in Rome) and Albuquerque (Eight, American Vampire) are the talented creative minds behind Neil Gaiman’s A Study in Emerald, and here are reunited on this high-stakes magical miniseries that whisks the curtain back to reveal a weird, fantastical world lurking behind.

“After working on a book with the enigmatic 19th century London as the background, we thought that setting our first creator-owned book in the past was a good choice," explained Scavone and Albuquerque in an official statement. "New York in the 1970s shined like a good starting point for a story about magic, with all the decadence and violence around it. In Hidden Society, we created a place – with a Scorsese flair – filled with mysteries and magic, where complex characters have to team up and become the heroes those times needed.”

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

Arriving on Feb. 26, 2020, Hidden Society illuminates a realm shrouded from ordinary eyes, a world existing alongside our own infused with deities, demons, and danger—where sorcery wins out over science and dark secrets lie in wait.

Ulloo, the last known wizard from the Hidden Society, enlists the aid of a young blind girl and her pet demon, a budding magician, and a cursed bounty hunter in order to halt a cabal of nihilist warlocks from waking the Society’s greatest nemesis: a fearsome primeval force that, if left unchecked, will scorch the entire planet bare of all lifeforms.

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

"I am mega excited for folks to check out Hidden Society," series editor Daniel Chabon tells SYFY WIRE. "Both Rafaels have put a ton of energy into this title, and I think this could be the biggest Dark Horse creator-owned superhero launch since Black Hammer or Hellboy.”

Now enjoy our exclusive 5-page preview of Dark Horse Comics' Hidden Society #1 in the gallery below, then tell us if you're seduced by its evident charms.