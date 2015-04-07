Dark Horse editor explains that odd promotion pushing shops to trade in unsold Star Wars comics

Word broke back on April Fools’ Day that Dark Horse wants comic shops to trade in unsold issues of Marvel’s Star Wars toward a rare variant cover for a new Barb Wire series. Turns out it wasn’t a joke.

Dark Horse editor Randy Stradley chatted with The Hollywood Reporter to explain the odd promotion, which comes less than a year after Dark Horse Comics lost the Star Wars rights to Disney in that massive Lucasfilm deal. Dark Horse had been cranking out stellar stories from a galaxy far, far away for decades, but all that came to an end (and those stories were relegated to a new corner of the out-of-canon expanded universe) with the Disney sale.

The new promotion in question allows interested comic shops to trade 20 unsold issues of Marvel’s Star Wars #1 for a copy of the new Barb Wire series with a rare cover by artist Adam Hughes. That specific variant is only being made available through this trade-in promotion.

So, is it all sour grapes? According to Stradley, they’re obviously still bummed about losing the Star Wars brand, but they mostly thought the promotion would be a funny way to poke fun at the problem while generating some buzz for the new Barb Wire book:

"We were glad to see that so many people got a laugh from it. Mostly die-hard Marvel fans who seem to have been offended for Marvel’s sake, conveniently forgetting that a couple of years ago, Marvel pulled a similar kind of promotion with DC as the goat. I somehow imagine that Marvel can survive our ‘barbs.' … After Disney bought Lucasfilm, the license was summarily given to Disney-owned Marvel. There was a bit of bitterness there, but we understand that business is business. What I personally didn’t appreciate was the posturing from Marvel as if they had somehow won back the rights. So, when the idea for this promotion was discussed, I was all for it."

What was your take on the promotion? Do you plan on checking out the new Barb Wire book?

Zoom In

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)