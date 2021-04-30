Exclusive Reveal: Dark Horse expands Stranger Things lineup with new collections, graphic novel and more

We've all been hungering to return to Hawkins, Indiana to see what paranormal hijinks are happening with the gang and that wait will be rewarded when Season 4 finally arrives on Netflix sometime in 2022.

To supplement our appetites for more Stranger Things publishing projects and act as a salve for our tortured souls, Dark Horse Comics is announcing a fresh lineup of additional Stranger Things comic book collections and an original YA graphic novel inspired by the Duffer Brothers' eerie streaming smash — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive peek at all the new covers with release details.

First up, starting August 2021, Dark Horse will be releasing a pair of library editions that will corral the comic stories from the world of Stranger Things in gorgeous, deluxe hardcover editions.

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

Stranger Things Library Edition Volume 1 collects the miniseries Stranger Things: The Other Side by Jody Houser, Stefano Martino, Keith Champagne, and Lauren Affe and Stranger Things: Science Camp by Jody Houser, Edgar Salazar, and Marissa Louis with letters by Nate Piekos. Cover art comes courtesy of Kyle Lambert. Stranger Things Library Edition Volume 1 arrives Aug. 31, 2021, and is available for pre-order now through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and your neighborhood comic shop for $39.99.

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

Stranger Things Library Edition Volume 2 unites the miniseries Stranger Things: SIX by Jody Houser, Edgar Salazar, and Keith Champagne and Stranger Things: Into the Fire by Jody Houser, Ryan Kelly, and Le Beau Underwood, with colors and letters by Triona Farrell, Marissa Louise, and Nate Piekos. Cover art is again created by Kyle Lambert. Stranger Things Library Edition Volume 2 arrives Nov. 2, 2021, and is available for pre-order now through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and your local comic shop $39.99.

Then, from the same creative team that delivered Stranger Things: Zombie Boys and Stranger Things: The Bully comes a new YA graphic novel starring Lucas' precocious little sister titled Stranger Things: Erica the Great! It's written by Greg Pak and Danny Lore with artwork by Valeria Favoccia, colors by Dan Jackson, and letters from Nate Piekos.

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

"I love the way tie-in comics can open the door for tremendous supporting characters to become the star of the show," Pak tells SYFY WIRE. "And Erica Sinclair is absolutely a star! It's been a blast exploring her world with Danny and Valeria and company and I can't wait 'til everyone gets to see how Erica the Great earns her name."

The storyline finds Hawkins, Indiana still plagued by more strange events. With the Starcourt Mall's recent destruction, Erica has lost her favorite hangout spot and her sweet "free Ice cream for life" deal at Scoops-Ahoy.

To make matters worse, her brother is too busy for her and her mom won't let her play Dungeons and Dragons anymore. This is the tale of an ambitious, bossy, brilliant 10-year-old kid dealing with boredom and the complexities of maintaining friendships through tough times. Stranger Things: Erica the Great! arrives Nov. 23, 2021 for $12.99. Pre-order now via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and your local comic shop.

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

Lastly, a new Stranger Things YA Boxed Set collects three entertaining standalone stories from the world of Stranger Things. The premium boxed set includes Stranger Things: Zombie Boy, Stranger Things: Bully, and Stranger Things: Erica the Great! from creators Greg Pak, Danny Lore, Valeria ‘Lux’ Favoccia, Dan Jackson, and Nate Piekos. It also includes an exclusive double-sided poster showcasing covers from the series.

Stranger Things YA Boxed Set arrives Nov. 23, 2021 and retails for $29.99.