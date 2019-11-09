Stake a claim on Dark Horse's vampire hunting graphic novel, Our Encounters With Evil

With Halloween now over, you should still be armed with plenty of extra garlic cloves, silver bullets, and wooden stakes to set the mood for Dark Horse Comics' sensational sequel to 2017's Mr. Higgins Comes Home and all its vampire hunting hijinks — and SYFY WIRE has a shocking peek inside.

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

Our Encounters With Evil: Adventures Of Professor J.T. Meinhardt And His Assistant Mr. Knox arrives on Nov. 13 and is the follow-up to the riveting graphic novel, Mr. Higgins Comes Home, created by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and Warwick Johnson-Cadwell. In this alarming new installment, Meinhardt and Knox continue their dedicated pursuit of nefarious evil creatures of the night.

Now fortified by the courageous vampire hunter Ms. Mary Van Sloan, our brave heroes hunt down vampires, werewolves, and other supernatural horrors that defy explanation, even to this veteran monster-killing crew. But remember and beware, that the bizarre truths this band of paranormal adventurers uncover are seldom what they seem.

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse's 88-page hardcover graphic novel is created by Mignola and Johnson-Cadwell, with story and art by Johnson-Cadwell, letters from Clem Robins, and an eerie, atmospheric cover by Mignola with Eisner Award-winning colorist Dave Stewart.

"Professional J. T. Meinhardt and his assistant Mr. Knox are vampire hunters, as is their companion Ms. Mary Van Sloan," Johnson-Cadwell tells SYFY WIRE. "In Our Encounters With Evil three stories further illustrate the endeavors of these brave heroes. The first two stories are episodes of what must be extensive records of Meinhardt and Knox’s efforts. Siegfried, however, is not. This story is told from the point of view of a hunter of vampire hunters as he puts his methods to paper."

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

These standalone horror stories set just outside the Mignolaverse carry the colorful vibe and style of the classic old Hammer Dracula films.

“Warwick brought an insane amount to energy and invention to Mr. Higgins Comes Home—more ideas than could ever fit into that one book,“ said Mignola, who scripted Mr. Higgins Comes Home. “So I was thrilled when he told me he wanted to continue the adventures of Meinhardt and Knox. You can look forward to a whole world of vampires and related monstrosities like nothing you've ever seen before.”

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

Now brace yourself and bolt into our exclusive 4-page peek at Dark Horse's Our Encounters With Evil in the full gallery below, then tell us if you'll scare up a copy for yourself when it invades comic shops Nov. 13 and bookstores Nov. 26.