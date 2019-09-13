Latest Stories

Supergirl Season 4 Blu ray box art
Tag: TV
Exclusive: Kara & J'onn remember the (space) time in Supergirl deleted scene
The Mandalorian official poster
Tag: Movies
Star Wars Weekly: The Galaxy gets its first woman director and a Snoke comic ignites fandom
Dark Crystal Skeksis
Tag: Movies
The Dark Crystal's Skeksis vs. Lord of the Rings' Sauron: Who is more evil?
Countdown
Tag: Movies
Countdown channels Final Destination with app that predicts your death in first trailer
Dark Knight Returns - Golden Child cover
More info i
DC Comics
Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News

First look: Frank Miller is back with Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Sep 13, 2019

Frank Miller will return once more to his acclaimed Dark Knight series. The legendary comic writer, who penned the landmark comic The Dark Knight Returns in 1986, will write the upcoming DC Comics one-shot Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child.

The new story will be set three years after the events of Dark Knight III: Master Race, which saw Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Carrie Kelley, and Lara Kent all standing together to overcome a dangerous cult.

More Frank Miller

XerxesFollowup1.jpg
Zack Snyder reveals more details about the 300 follow up Xerxes
Dec 14, 2012
FrankMiller.jpg
Dark Knight Returns writer Frank Miller has inked a 5-project deal with DC Comics
Mar 23, 2018

Now, the aging heroes and their plucky young counterparts have to contend with a new threat, Jonathan Kent, who's also known by the much more terrifying moniker of The Golden Child. Gifted with monumental powers, the young Kent has the ability to destroy not only Gotham City — but the planet itself. For the illustration duties, Miller hand-picked artist Rafael Grampá for the project. 


Dark Knight Returns - Golden Child cover
DC Comics
Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child
DC Comics
Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child
DC Comics
Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child
DC Comics
hide thumbnails show thumbnails

"The Dark Knight Returns story began with its heroes getting older," said Miller in a statement. "Now we’re seeing the next generation of heroes in action, and Rafael was the obvious choice for me to usher in these heroes that are vigorous, untested and loaded with promise. I think that Jonathan Kent, in particular, will surprise everybody with his unforeseen abilities and impossible mind." 

Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child will be available for purchase starting December 11. Until then, we have an early look at some of the pages, as well as the cover, to tide everyone over. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Frank Miller
Tag: Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child
Tag: Comics
Tag: DC Comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: