The X-Men head to space for a rescue mission in latest Dark Phoenix trailer

This morning, Fox dropped the official (and fiery) trailer for the latest live-action X-Men film, Dark Phoenix, which arrives in theaters this summer.

With some of the best footage and special effects released so far, viewers can get a general gist of the plot as Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) becomes targeted for assassination after absorbing a nearly-omnipotent and dangerous power known as the Phoenix Force in outer space.

Written and directed by Simon Kinberg, this will be the first of Fox's comic book properties to be released by Disney following the recent corporate acquisition. The story itself is based on the iconic 1980 comic book arc by Chris Claremont and John Byrne.

Watch the new trailer below:

Video of Dark Phoenix | Final Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

We always knew Jean was an incredibly gifted telepath mutant, but her powers increase exponentially after a daring mission to rescue a number of NASA astronauts. Upon her return to Earth, Jean gains the nickname "Phoenix" from her fellow students, although that admiration soon turns to fear and distrust as Grey starts to lose control.

It's been confirmed that Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) becomes one of the first fatalities of the Dark Phoenix, an event that drives Jean into the arms of a mysterious alien character (Jessica Chastain), who wants to exploit the Force for her own ends. Some have speculated that this mystery villain could be a member of the Shi'ar race of aliens—yet another Byrne and Claremont creation.

Once Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender, who will be founding the mutant haven of Genosha) turn on Jean, the only person that still seems to believe in her capacity for goodness is Scott Summers/Cyclops (Ready Player One's Tye Sheridan).

Turner teased the new footage yesterday in a short, yet cryptic, message to fans on Twitter. The actress is currently appearing in the final season of Game of Thrones as Sansa Stark, aka "The Lady of Winterfell."

Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), and Evan Peters (Quicksilver) also star in the upcoming film.

Dark Phoenix opens in theaters everywhere June 7. Sadly, early estimates state that this could be the lowest-grossing X-Men project in the franchise's history.