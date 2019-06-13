WIRE Buzz: Netflix spotlights new 'Dark' Season 2 images; Flora & Ulysses finds leads

Another day, another wave of big developments for WIRE Buzz. For this roundup of genre development and casting news, we deliver updates on Dark Season 2, a Disney+ original movie, and Warner Bros./MGM's Sesame Street film with Anne Hathaway.

Thanks to Netflix, we now have six new high-res images from the second season of Dark, which has come to be known colloquially as "Germany's answer to Stranger Things." From nuclear power plants to hazmat suits to strange women in yellow dresses standing near underground bunkers, it seems like the new episodes will have it all.

As the new season opens, we find Jonas (Louis Hofmann) trapped in the future, desperately trying to travel back to 2020. "Meanwhile, his friends Martha, Magnus, and Franziska are trying to uncover how Bartosz’ is involved in the mysterious incidents occurring in their small hometown of Winden. More and more people are drawn into the events orchestrated by an obscure figure who seemingly controls everything that is connected throughout different time zones," reads Netflix's official description.

Season 2 of Dark premieres on Netflix June 21.

Alyson Hannigan (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog) have been cast as the leads in Flora & Ulysses for Disney+, according to Deadline.

Based on Flora and Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures by Kate DiCamillo, the movie is being directed by Lena Khan with a script by Brad Copeland. Published in 2013, DiCamillo’s Newbury-winning novel is about a cynical 10-year-old who saves the life of a squirrel, unaware that said rodent is actually a superhero.

Hannigan and Schwartz are set to play Flora's parents, who become increasingly worried about their daughter's relationship with the furry mammal.

Principal photography for the upcoming Sesame Street film from Warner Bros. and MGM has been pushed back nine months, The Wrap has confirmed. Filming for the project, which stars Anne Hathaway, will now begin in April of next year.

Production, meant to begin next month, was reportedly delayed due to conflicts with Hathaway's schedule. Just this week, though, she'll be wrapping up her part in Robert Zemeckis' remake of The Witches (based on the classic book by Roal Dahl), which is another Warner Bros. production.

Right now, the movie is still scheduled to open in theaters Jan 15, 2021. This date will most likely change, according to those familiar with the feature, per The Wrap.

Jonathan Krisel, co-creator of Portlandia, is still attached as director. Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) is producing with Bo Burnham (Eighth Grade) writing songs.

Based on a report from February, the central plot was inspired by the show's main question: "Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?"