Netflix sheds light on Dark Season 2 with new teaser and premiere date

Things are about to get even — dare we say it — darker.

Dark, essentially Germany's answer to Stranger Things, will return to Netflix in late June for a second, supernatural season, the streaming company revealed in a new teaser today. If you thought things were messed up in Season 1, you ain't seen nothing yet, mein freund.

While only clocking in at around 40 seconds, the new trailer is packed with enough unsettling imagery to get you psyched (and maybe even a little scared) for the latest batch of episodes. As you'll see, things seem to be going backwards, despite the numerous references to the future.

Watch the teaser:

Video of Dark Season 2 | Date Announcement | Netflix

Created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, Dark explores the dark secrets of a non-existent German town across several different time periods. The real action kicks off when two children go missing, exposing "the double lives and fractured relationships among four families." With its use of time travel, wormholes, and nostalgia, the series feels a lot like the '80s properties that Stranger Things pays homage to.

“When we first heard about Dark, we realized very early on that we hadn’t seen anything like this show before — in Germany or anywhere else in the world,” Netflix’s VP of international originals, Kelly Luegenbiehl, said in December of 2017.

Season 2 of Dark arrives on Netflix on June 21. Stranger Things, on the other hand, returns for its third season not long after, on July 4.