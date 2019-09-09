WIRE Buzz: Dark Shadows draws new series; Endgame VFX reel breaks down finale; more

The CW is plunging head-first back into Dark Shadows.

The cult horror soap opera from creator Dan Curtis, which originally ran on ABC from 1966-1971, is getting a sequel series, Dark Shadows: Reincarnation. The pilot will be written by The Ghost Whisperer scribe Mark B. Perry, who will also serve as executive producer. Perry sees the new Dark Shadows series as a continuation of its existing legacy, comparing it to what The Next Generation did for the original Star Trek.

"As a first-generation fan, it’s been a dream of mine to give Dark Shadows the Star Trek treatment since way back in the '80s when Next Generation was announced," Perry said. "I’m beyond thrilled and humbled to be entrusted with this resurrection. And while I could never hope to fill Dan Curtis’ very large shoes, I do aspire to carry them a little farther into the future."

The CW, which recently rebooted the '90s supernatural teen drama Charmed, is aiming to hearken back to the original series. In doing so, Reincarnation will be a modern-day continuation of the Collins family, a reclusive, influential clan of New England blue bloods who've kept terrifying secrets for hundreds of years. While the setting will be updated, the original's dark and brooding atmosphere will still show through.

It's also not the first time Dark Shadows has risen from the grave. Curtis himself had previously revived the series back in the mid-'90s, and Tim Burton helmed a lighthearted big-screen adaptation back in 2012.

(via Deadline)

Next up, Avengers: Endgame has already conquered the box office this summer, but the three-hour MCU epic had one hell of a final battle, which is the focus of the latest VFX reel released from the folks at Weta Digital.

Video of Avengers: Endgame VFX | Weta Digital

The final showdown between the Avengers and Thanos was not only the epic conclusion to Endgame, but the 21 Marvel movies from the prior 11 years. In that sense, the video does capture the sheer scale of the digital re-working that the battle required, juxtaposing scenes shot in front of a green-screen against how they appeared in theaters. But it also has some delightful interludes, like watching Josh Brolin wearing a decidedly non-threatening Thanos getup before it was rendered into the terrifying Mad Titan.

Avengers: Endgame is currently available on home video.

(via io9)

Finally, Stranger Things has again helped push the popularity of Netflix, at least according to Netflix.

The streaming service announced in a call to investors this morning that it's seen an 18% jump in downloads for its app in the third quarter, which they referred to as a "significant re-acceleration." Stranger Things' third season, which has been breaking records for Netflix since its release in July, is seen as one of the primary reasons for the surge.

Most of that 18% growth came from overseas, which saw 34% more app downloads, versus a 13% uptick Statestide. In addition to Stranger Things, which is firmly rooted in American '80s nostalgia, Netflix has recently started to invest literally billions of dollars in programming designed to appeal to more diverse audiences across the globe.

Based on these numbers, it appears they're succeeding.

(via The Wrap)