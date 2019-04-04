My Spy: Dave Bautista goes from Bond to babysitter in first spy comedy trailer

What if James Bond, the best and deadliest secret agent in the world, was blackmailed into teaching a little girl about spy craft? That's pretty much the premise of My Spy, an upcoming espionage-based comedy starring Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy).

Directed by Get Smart's Peter Segal, the Marvel actor plays JJ, a CIA operative on thin ice with his boss (Ken Jeong) after killing one too many people with valuable intel. When a young girl (Chloe Coleman) realizes what he is, JJ's forced to teach her the ins and outs of being a spy, lest she expose him and have him pulled out of the field.

The whole thing carries undertones of not just 007's exploits, but of James Cameron's True Lies (1994) and even Disney's The Pacifier (2005) as well.

Watch the first trailer below:

Video of My Spy | Official Trailer | Coming Soon to Theaters

If anything, this trailer proves that even beyond his role of Drax in the MCU, Bautista is very much capable of charismatic comedy. More to the point, it looks like the wrestler-turned-actor can hold his own in a central starring role when all eyes are on him (and he isn't covered in alien gear).

Aside from Segal helming the feature, the screenwriters, Jon and Erich Hoeber, also know a thing or two about subverting the espionage genre, having penned 2010's film adaptation of Red.

Here's the first poster, too:

Credit: STX Entertainment

Kristen Schaal (Gravity Falls), Parisa Fitz-Henley (Fantasy Island), and Nicola Correia-Damude (The Strain) round out the rest of My Spy's cast.

Credit: STX Entertainment

There's no release date for the film yet, but hopefully we'll get to see it soon.