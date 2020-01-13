WIRE Buzz: Dave Bautista joins Jason Momoa's See for S2; Lucifer musical episode; CBS All Access

It’s the blind leading the blind as comic worlds collide. Dave Bautista, Drax in the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy among his other genre bonafides (like Blade Runner 2049), will be heading to Apple TV+ to join DC’s Aquaman, Jason Momoa, in his sci-fi series See.

Deadline reports that S2 of the post-apocalyptic drama from A Christmas Carol’s Steven Knight — about a far-future world where a virus has left the surviving human race blind...until Baba Voss’ (Momoa) twins are born, that is — will feature Bautista in his first recurring small-screen acting gig. Bautista has, however, guested on shows before — most notably on What We Do in the Shadows’ hilarious, cameo-filled episode "The Trial."

Now Bautista, whose character is still under wraps, will join Momoa and new showrunner Jonathan Tropper for the sci-fi series’ second season. Will he be on the side of Momoa’s Voss? Or will he be helping the evil queen seeking the sight-possessing twins’ destruction?

No word yet on when See will return for its second season.

Next, the sexy sinful Lucifer is adding a new (and no less erotic) element to its upcoming final season on Netflix. The hellish drama may have just cast God, but with a cast led by Tom Ellis, there was never going to be anything remotely holy about the proceedings — so of course they decided to sing about it.

According to EW, the fifth season of Lucifer will go beyond the song-featuring fourth season and include a full-blown musical episode: “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam.” Yeah, that sounds about right. This episode will feature multiple musical performances and is a long time coming for showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson.

“We wanted to have a real grounded story reason why they’re signing and dancing, and not just, ‘Oh, this is going to be the one where everybody sings and dance,'” Modrovich said. “It’s been a little game of Tetris [planning the episode] but it’s super fun. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be just such a bucket list thing for me.”

Lucifer kills, seduces, and (apparently) sings when it returns for the first half of its final season later this year.

Finally, CBS All Access’ animation docket has enlisted the help of some familiar properties and Stephen Colbert himself. Those ponying up for the streaming service, home of Star Trek shows new (Discovery) and old-new (Picard), might not be the target audience for cartoon versions of Mr. Magoo, George of the Jungle, and Lassie, but that’s because CBS All Access is looking to expand its demographics.

According to a release, new versions of those three nostalgic properties (because all animation fans have a soft spot for Brendan Fraser and a blind old man) will be joined by a variety news show from comedian/host Stephen Colbert (and the rest of the Our Cartoon President team) called Tooning Out the News.

“We’ve seen a tremendous response from our subscribers in just the few months since CBS All Access began offering children’s programming,” said Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer of ViacomCBS and President and CEO of CBS Interactive. “Bringing new editions of legendary classics like Lassie, George of the Jungle, and Mr. Magoo to the service is a fantastic benchmark for CBS All Access, and we look forward to continuing to expand our offering for families.”

On the more adult-oriented side of things — meaning it talks about the news, not naughty things — is Tooning Out the News’ unique airing schedule. The show will have daily segments that lead to a weekly full episode that features not just animated characters but real interview subjects.

Colbert had the following string of satirical press release-speak to say about his new show: “The minute the imaginators at Tooning Out the News decked their bleeding edge ideation bizmeth, I knew that the news jackers were ripe for our freemium growth hack pivot. Let’s go Omnichannel for UTTR! I also couldn’t be prouder to be working with my old friend, James Smartwood. Go get ‘em, Jimbo!” So yes, that nonsense all makes sense for a silly show bent on skewering topics like, for instance, press releases.

CBS All Access adds these shows to its upcoming Star Trek series (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and animated Brad Neely comedy The Harper House, the former of which is scheduled for a 2020 debut.

(With reporting by Tara Bennett)