WIRE Buzz: Dave Bautista discussed Suicide Squad; Josh Gad ices Penguin rumors; more

Today’s WIRE Buzz is all superheroes all the time. Whether it’s Marvel or DC, we’ve got it covered. If it’s the big screen, the small screen, or the medium screen (movie posters), there’s been some developments lately in the world of fantastical powers.

First, is the reveal that Drax actor Dave Bautista actually discussed moving over to The Suicide Squad when Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn had been fired. Throwing away a big franchise isn’t easy, but Bautista’s loyalty clearly runs deep — now we know it wasn’t all just hot air. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor confirmed his jokey tweet led to a real conversation. When asked if he talked with Gunn about The Suicide Squad when GotG Vol. 3 looked like it was off the table, Bautista simply laughed and replied “Yeah, we did.”

Now the point seems moot as Gunn has crossed the comic boundary and will hop straight into the next Guardians film after wrapping DC’s latest Suicide Squad. And those looking for a Drax cameo might not want to strain their eyes — Bautista has been filming a lot recently and since he didn’t somehow land a starring role after losing his Marvel director, he probably just didn’t have the time.

The Suicide Squad aims to hit theaters on Aug. 6, 2021.

Next up is another superhero casting question, this time directed at Josh Gad. Or, supervillain, actually. The voice actor for Frozen’s Olaf and the portrayer of LeFou in Beauty and the Beast, Gad is a Disney mainstay. He even cuts promotional videos for new Star Wars content. So it's no surprise that he’d publicly denounce his casting as Batman villain The Penguin.

Take a look:

While the actor has been teasing fans on social media with content related to the villain that Danny DeVito brought to life in Batman Returns, Oswald Cobblepot he’s not. Gad tweeted out that “as much as I have LOVED torturing you all with teasing you about the Penguin, I feel like it’s time to tell you...I’m NOT actually playing this character.” Sorry fan artists, but your excellent work couldn’t change reality this time around.

Finally, back on the Marvel side of things, Nick Fury’s eyepatch can’t seem to stay still in some of the marketing material for Spider-Man: Far From Home — and Samuel L. Jackson isn’t letting it slide.

Longtime Fury actor and famous straight-talker, Jackson posted on Instagram about the eye-switching patch with some primo hashtags:

It wouldn’t be Samuel L. Jackson without some F-bombs, right? The hashtags #headsgonroll and #lefteyemuthafukkah would strike fear into any Marvel marketing employee if they weren’t so funny. But yes, Nick Fury’s left eye was injured by Captain Marvel’s cat-like alien and Jackson certainly won’t let anyone forget it.