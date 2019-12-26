Dave Filoni draws promising hint at Star Wars favorite Ahsoka Tano's ultimate fate

The final season of Dave Filoni’s beloved Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series is set to hit Disney+ early next year, but fans of the spacefaring franchise got a surprise peek at a fan favorite ahead of its premiere — but in an unexpected context that left many wondering if they’d suddenly (and spoilerly) gotten bad news.

This article contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s embattled apprentice, made a surprise vocal cameo in the final film of the Skywalker saga ... but wait, if she was joining a bunch of dead Jedi to rally the hopes of Rey, does that mean that the complex heroine has also passed into Force Ghosthood at that point in the story?

To help answer this question, Clone Wars, Rebels, and Resistance boss Filoni posted a cute crossover drawing onto his Twitter page, comparing Tano’s fate with that of The Lord of the Rings wizard Gandalf the Grey.

Take a look:

Gandalf famously fell (literally) in battle with the Balrog, only to be reborn as Gandalf the White — even stronger than his previous incarnation. While Tano may have joined other Jedi in rallying Rey during her battle against the Emperor, that doesn’t mean she won’t turn up again in the Star Wars universe, since she’s still canonically alive.

Maybe she could even turn up on Filoni’s new gig, The Mandalorian, making her live-action debut? Regardless, Filoni has given fans hope that one of the best female Force users is still kicking ... now just give us that final season of Clone Wars!