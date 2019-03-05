Dave Filoni drops forward-thinking new artwork on anniversary of Star Wars Rebels finale

On March 5, 2018, Star Wars Rebels aired its glorious finale — one year later, the anniversary is being celebrated far and wide all over social media, with fans of the series posting their most beloved moments from the series, all using the tag #RebelsRemembered. Could such a day go by without series mastermind Dave Filoni giving fans a little anniversary present? Of course not.

In the Rebels finale, we finally found out why Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) was not present in the original trilogy of Star Wars films — he was carried across the galaxy (along with Grand Admiral Thrawn) by the hyperspace-capable Purgill, and he hasn't been seen or heard from since. Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar) survived the events of the original trilogy and says in the episode's epilogue, "Ezra's still out there somewhere, and it's time to bring him home."

Right after saying this, a fully packed Sabine turns to meet Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) herself, in a full white cloak and long staff. The two of them board a ship and go off to find Ezra together. That's how the series ended, and it was incredible.

Fans have been champing at the bit for details of their journey, with many hoping that a future series (or film) might chronicle the adventures of Ahsoka the White and Sabine. Filoni, who recently returned to finish his great work on Star Wars: The Clone Wars (as well as directing an episode of The Mandalorian), most likely knows that fans are longing for more, because his addition to the #RebelsRemembered celebration includes a glimpse of what might have happened next.

On Twitter, Filoni writes, "Thank you all for sharing your memories of Star Wars Rebels. It was a wonderful show to make, and the entire crew is humbled by your outpouring of love and support with #RebelsRemembered. I tried to think of something to sketch for all of you today, but I couldn't come up with something from the past, so I drew a possible future instead. It's always good to check in on old friends, don't you think? No, this is not a new show, just a drawing I did today for you, the greatest fans there are. Thank you."

The sketch in question depicts Sabine and Ahsoka on a snowy planet, no doubt in the midst of their search for Ezra. Filoni makes it clear that "this is not a new show," but still, for fans? This one sketch, alone, conjures so much. While some of us still have hope that this story will be told in full some day, this little piece of art is a treasure. It belongs in a museum. Yes, it is most certainly good to check in with old friends.

Filoni wasn't the only one giving out gifts, as Lucasfilm stalwart Pablo Hidalgo tweeted an image of a worksheet that was used when the series was being created. The form has a few typed names on it, with some circled and penciled in. Hidalgo writes that the document is from May 22, 2013, and that it was from the day when the name "Zeb" became short for "Garazeb" and Chopper got his official (but rarely used) designation of C1-10P.

As cool as those details are, we just keep thinking ... hmm ... snow planet. How far into the search are Sabine and Ahsoka? What have they found so far? Will we ever find out? We may, and we may not. If all we ever get is a yearly sketch like this from Filoni, we'd be (somewhat) content.

Do you have a favorite memory from Star Wars Rebels? Ahsoka's return? Her duel with Vader? Kanera? Zeb rocks? Twin Suns? The Inquisitors? Everything? Let us know in the comments how #RebelsRemembered resonates with you.