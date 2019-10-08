WIRE Buzz: Daveed Diggs testing The Little Mermaid waters; Dual Lois Lanes coming to Crisis; more

Daveed Diggs might be headed under the sea.

The former Hamilton star is in talks to play Sebastian in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. If cast, Diggs would join Javier Bardem as King Triton and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, with Halle Bailey set to play Ariel. In the original Disney feature, Sebastian is a crab who spouts off advice to King Triton in a thick Jamaican accent — though the character's best remembered for leading the film's signature tune, the ode to oceanic life "Under the Sea."

The upcoming remake will feature the original songs, as well as some new ones written by Alan Menken, with lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which would mean a mini-Hamilton reunion should Diggs take the role.

Diggs will star as Andre Layton in the upcoming Snowpiercer series, an all-new tale about a 1,001-car train that circles the globe in the wake of environmental catastrophe. He also played Tunde in the Amazon mind-bender Undone, and will be providing the voice of Mouse in the Green Eggs and Ham adaptation.

A pair of Lois Lanes from the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover has Instagram seeing double today.

Erica Durance, who played Lois Lane on Smallville, will be reprising her role for Crisis. The actress posted a photo to her Instagram with her and co-star Elizabeth Tulloch, who will also be playing Lois Lane in Crisis, albeit one from another world.

"Had so much fun with this Gal last week," Durance's caption began. "What a badass." Tulloch also posted the photo, captioning it simply "The New Adventures of Lois and Lois."

Tulloch first showed up in last year's Elseworlds crossover as the Lois to Tyler Hoechlin's Superman, and it was announced she'd be returning to Crisis back in July.

Durance will be joined by Smallville's Tom Welling, whose casting was announced a few weeks ago. He'll be one of three Supermen (Supers Man?) in Crisis, which includes Hoechlin as well as Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh playing a Kingdom Come-inspired Man of Steel.

Crisis on Infinite Earths will kick off this December on The CW.

Finally, Diana Gabaldon announced she's written an episode for Season 5 of Outlander.

The author behind the book series that the show is based on announced on Twitter that she scripted the 11th episode of the upcoming season. The tweet was prompted by executive producer Matthew B. Roberts jokingly ribbing the author about spending time at NYCC this year instead of working on Book 9 of the series, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone. To be fair, she was talking about Outlander.

The author has previously written episodes for the show, but the last one was Season 2's "Vengeance Is Mine."

Outlander returns to Starz on Feb. 16.

