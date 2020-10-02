WIRE Buzz: David Arquette revives Dewey’s Scream 'stache; Spell trailer summons scares

The upcoming Scream sequel is turning out to be an old-school reunion in more ways than one. While not having the late horror master Wes Craven around to be a part of the reunited Scream team leaves a void that no one can fill, star David Arquette says it’s still a blast down memory lane to reassemble key players from the original cast for Scream 5. Alas, one of the most visible key players will go uncredited: the iconic mustache that will once again be gracing Dewey’s innocent face.

Speaking recently with ScreenRant, just ahead of filming on the newest chapter in the horror trope-subverting franchise, Arquette (who’s played deputy Dewey Riley in all four Scream movies) said he’s already grooming his Scream ‘stache as work gets set to begin on the newest installment from Radio Silence Productions — the same team responsible for cult horror favorites like Ready or Not and V/H/S.

Video of Scream 2 | ‘Gale’s No Killer’ (HD) – David Arquette, Jamie Kennedy | Miramax Miramax on YouTube

“Well, this mustache is just freshly cut for Dewey,” Arquette confessed. “I start it in less than a week. I'm really excited about it; to be teaming up with Courtney [Cox] and Neve [Campbell] again, and carrying on Wes’ legacy is really exciting for me. It's gonna be sad, very bittersweet, without him there. But Radio Silence, they're incredible filmmakers. They're going to do a great job. They've been inspired by Wes, so it's great to see his legacy continue.”

Craven directed all the Scream films until his passing in 2015, but the upcoming sequel is coalescing around the core cast of the 1996 original. Joining Arquette will be former real-life wife Courtney Cox as Gail Weathers, the mercenary reporter who’s always had a knack for butting in on the action at the right place (but always at the wrong time). And Campbell will return as Sidney Prescott, who’s had the worst run of luck with would-be serial killers since Billy Loomis.

Joining them will be an ensemble that includes Jack Quaid (The Boys), Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin), Melissa Barrera (Vida at Starz), Mason Gooding (Star Trek: Picard), Kyle Gallner (Veronica Mars), Marley Shelton (Scream 4, Rampage), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers at HBO), Roger L. Jackson (the voice behind the Ghostface mask for all the Scream movies), and model/musician Sonia Ben Ammar.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Scream 5 — which hasn’t yet been confirmed as the official title — is set for a date with the big screen on Jan. 14, 2022.

Paramount is looking to cast a Spell on horror fans later this month, when the upcoming film will make its way to select theaters.

The film centers around Marquis, as he and his family travel to rural Appalachia for his father's funeral. In Misery-like fashion, he ends up trapped in the attic of an older woman named Ms. Eloise after his plane crashes during a storm. Unfortunately, Ms. Eloise's plan to help nurse the injured Marquis back to help, involves a non-traditional method, i.e. using his blood and skin to make a Hoodoo figure named the Boogity. As the trailer below reveals, it's up to a trapped and isolated Marquis to do everything in his power to survive and break free from the older woman's dark magic so he can save his family before the rise of the blood moon.

Video of SPELL | Official Trailer [HD] | Paramount Movies

Omari Hardwick (Kick-Ass) and Loretta Devine (Grey's Anatomy) star in the film, which is directed by Mark Tonderai (Locke & Key) and written by Kurt Wimmer (Children of the Corn).

Spell will be cast on select theaters Oct. 30.