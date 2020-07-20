David Ayer adds fuel to Suicide Squad director's cut hopes, confirms leaked script page

David Ayer continues to bolster fan hopes that his original version of Suicide Squad will someday be revealed to the world. The writer/director has always been open about the changes to his original vision for the film, but in recent weeks discussions have intensified somewhat thanks to the news that Zack Snyder's original vision for Justice League will make its way to HBO Max next year after a long campaign to see the "Snyder Cut" of the film.

Now, Ayer's adding fuel to the subsequent "#ReleaseTheAyerCut" movement by confirming more deleted scenes from the 2016 antihero film.

Early Monday morning, a fan reached out to Ayer via Twitter with what appeared to be a page from the film's script. The page describes a confrontation between the Squad and Enchantress, who's taken Amanda Waller hostage thanks to an interesting ally in her corner: The Joker. It's a brief glimpse, but the scene teases both Joker's willingness to kill other members of the Squad and Harley Quinn's conflict over where her loyalty lies. When asked directly if the script page reflected something he actually shot for the film, here's how Ayer responded.

Again, Ayer has never really been shy about admitting that numerous changes were made between his original vision for the film and what we all saw, but the news that Snyder's being given the chance to rework Justice League has sparked an even deeper interest from fans, and Ayer has responded by divulging more details in recent weeks.

Back in May, he teased discarded plot elements like a romantic subplot between Harley and Deadshot, and his intention to keep Diablo alive through the end of the film. He also blamed "shell shocked" Warner Bros. executives worried about the reviews from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, as well as the success of Deadpool, for changing his "soulful drama" into a more comedic film.

At the moment, there's no official movement on the "Ayer Cut" front with Suicide Squad, at least not that we know about. Ayer himself is clearly game to revisit the footage, though, and from everything he's told fans he has the raw material on the cutting room floor to do it. Whether or not it happens depends on how far Warner Bros. wants to go with meeting demand for director's cuts.