Game of Thrones' David Benioff & D.B. Weiss ink Drogon-sized exclusive deal with Netflix

After roughly a decade at HBO, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have found a new creative home. Having been courted by multiple studios, the pair signed an exclusive overall film and television deal with Netflix, Deadline has revealed. The Hollywood Reporter is pricing the Drogon-sized deal at $200 million, per unnamed sources.

“We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix," said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos in a statement. "They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can’t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members.”

Benioff and Weiss issued the following joint statement: “We’ve had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we’re grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home. Over the past few months we’ve spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. We remember the same shots from the same ‘80s movies; we love the same books; we’re excited about the same storytelling possibilities. Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we’re honored they invited us to join them.”

This deal comes after Benioff and Weiss met with Netflix, HBO/WarnerMedia, Disney, Comcast, Amazon, and Apple. By July, the duo had narrowed the field down to Netflix, Amazon, and Disney. Citing unnamed sources, THR is reporting that Amazon Studios had been the front-runner up until early July, but Netflix came back with an offer they couldn't refuse.

Of course, Benioff & Weiss (or D&D, if you prefer) are best known for adapting George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels into the series Game of Thrones for HBO, which concluded earlier this year. Although the pair will not be involved in the development of any forthcoming GoT spinoff or prequel series, they will be credited as exeucitve producers.

D&D were originally set to make Confederate — a series imagining an alternate timeline in which the South successfully seceded from the Union — their next show at HBO. But due to the backlash the series received (for "imagining" that systemic, institutionalized racism still existis in America), it was shelved indefinitely. Now, this deal with Netflix makes it no longer a possible show for HBO. Although D&D could resurrect Confederate for Netflix, it's unlikely, since...well, see above.

Benioff & Weiss are also currently working on an all-new series of Star Wars films. SYFY WIRE reached out to Netflix to ask how the Lucasfilm/Disney commitment meshes with the exclusivity of the recently-signed deal. Representatives from the streaming giant have not yet responded.

