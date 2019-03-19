David Boreanaz teases possible Angel reunion in the works

It's been 20 years since David Boreanaz' Angel broke up with Buffy Summers and moved to Los Angeles for his own spinoff series. Now, there could be an Angel reunion being planned as we speak.

"I love that character," says Boreanaz in The Talk interview shown below. "So I will say there may be something coming up. I don’t want to give away a lot. But I can say it’s 20 years coming up this fall, and we may have something in the works."

Video of The Talk - David Boreanaz Hints About &#039;Angel&#039; Reunion for 20 Year Anniversary

Seems like he might know something, right?

The actor also expressed his affection for the role, which he said was "really where I started my gig in this acting world."

Angel was a centuries-old vampire tortured with a human soul, as well as the principal love interest to Buffy on Joss Whedon's beloved Buffy the Vampire Slayer series. After the first three seasons, he departed to star in his own spinoff, Angel, which ran from 1999 through 2004.

Once he'd relocated, he became a soul-saving private detective who faced off against the demon-conjuring law firm of Wolfram & Hart, which he eventually took over.

Obviously, Boreanaz didn't (or couldn't) get into any specifics, but it would be interesting to see how characters in the Buffyverse have been faring in the late 2010s. Especially since he's been such a good sport about the upcoming Buffy reboot.

(via The Wrap)