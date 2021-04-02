David Duchovny on his early lack of faith in 'The X-Files' and almost turning it down: 'How long can it go?'

Once upon a time, David Duchovny nearly turned down the role that made him a star. Now, he's wondering if he'll ever get to return to it again. It's been three years since we last saw Fox Mulder and Dana Scully on our screens in the second revival season (and eleventh overall) of The X-Files, and while he's still at work on a number of other projects at any given time, David Duchovny knows that fans still remember him best as the spooky FBI guy who worked out of the basement.

There was a time, though, when he not only didn't see the potential in the breakout FOX series — but was ready to turn it down entirely just do a friend a favor.

“I had gotten… a couple of scenes in this movie of the week, and it was a director who I was friendly with, and I was going to have to…pull out of that part to do The X-Files pilot,” Duchovny said on the latest episode of Rob Lowe's podcast Literally!. “I said to my agents, ‘I don’t want to do that. You know, she’s a friend, and I don’t want to pull out.’”

Thankfully for Duchovny and everyone else, his reps ultimately talked him into saying yes to the science fiction pilot with its conspiracy theory-heavy plotting, but that didn't mean he was particularly excited about the show at the time, or even particularly interested in the subject matter.

“X-Files, this is about extraterrestrials. How long can it go? It’s a good pilot but you’re either going to see the aliens or [not]," he said.

Duchovny added, “It’s scary to think back on, if you didn’t open this door, or you took that left instead of that right. It’s like, none of it had to happen. You talk about actors being dumb…well, that was me.”

Duchovny did eventually say yes, of course, and his concerns about the longevity of the project proved to be unfounded. The show originally ran for nine seasons on FOX, even outlasting Duchovny in a way, as he stepped back to appear only intermittently in the final two years. In the years since its cancellation, The X-Files has lived on in everything from comics to video games, and was resurrected for a pair of revival seasons on FOX in 2016 and 2018.

Then there are the movies. Duchovny and his co-star Gillian Anderson have appeared in two X-Files feature films to date, including the simply titled X-Files movie released in 1998 at the height of the show's popularity and a second film, I Want to Believe, released 10 years later between the end of the series and the launch of the revival. With the franchise as beloved as ever, and the 30th anniversary of its debut coming up in just two years, you'd think a third movie might be in the cards. Duchovny agrees, but it's not necessarily up to him.

“That’s really a Fox question,” he said. “You know, they’re weird because it’s… a big-ticket property and you think, why wouldn’t you try to do another one? So, I don’t know.”

The possible return of The X-Files is, like so many series revivals, a complicated question with many factors to consider, not least of which is Disney's purchase of Fox and its various entertainment properties. Last we heard, the franchise does still have a TV future in the form of an animated spinoff series tilted Albuquerque, but live-action is another matter.

Anderson made it clear even before Season 11 aired that she was ending her run of playing Dana Scully, leaving Mulder without his most prominent partner. That said, creator Chris Carter has left the door open to more stories even without Scully in them. So, as always with The X-Files, the potential for more is, like the truth, still out there.