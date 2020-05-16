David Gordon Green unmasks Halloween Kills update during watch party of 2018 reboot

For nearly two years, fans have been waiting to see Michael Myers make his blood-soaked return in Halloween Kills. During a Twitter watch party of his 2018 reboot, writer-director David Gordon Green offered a bittersweet update on the sequel, which is still scheduled to hit theaters Friday, Oct. 16.

"We're still working on the trailer for #HalloweenKills now. And strategizing our plan for release based on the realities of the world. Fingers crossed," he wrote from the official Blumhouse Twitter account, alluding to coronavirus fallout. "I feel really good and want to share so much more. Hopefully soon."

In a separate post, the filmmaker said that he was at home in Charleston, finishing up the final cut of Kills and refining the script for Halloween Ends, which is currently slated for release on Oct. 15, 2021.

Written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems, Halloween Kills wrapped principal photography last November. Plot details are pretty scant, but Green did confirm that the iconic Myers house would make an appearance in the movie.

He also (kind of) hinted at the survival of Frank Hawkins (Will Patton), the police officer who arrested Michael on that fateful night back in 1978. But since Hawkins was stabbed in the throat and then run over by Dr. Sartain, aka "New Loomis" (played by Haluk Bilginer), it would be a little crazy to try and make the audience swallow some kind of miraculous recovery in Kills.

Jamie Lee Curtis is reprising the role of Laurie Strode, who will receive some much-needed backup from daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak).

Anthony Michael Hall (Tommy Doyle), Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace), and Nancy Stephens (Nurse Marion Chambers) are among the supporting cast. All three of their characters appeared in previous Halloween films, but a fresh continuity ensures that their fates are unknown, even to longtime fans of the franchise.

Based on comments made by Jason Blum in early March, production on Halloween Ends was going to kick off in June or July of this year. With all live-action films and shows on hold amid the global pandemic, it may be impossible for the trilogy capper to make its 2021 premiere. Hopefully, the series will — like Myers himself — be able to pick itself up from this major setback and keep moving along with unexpected strength and stamina.

Per IMDb, Green and McBride penned Ends' script with Chris Bernier and Paul Brad Logan. John Carpenter is on board as producer (and most likely composer) for the next two installments.