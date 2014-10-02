David Goyer and Matt Ryan take us behind the scenes of Constantine in new footage

The fall television season might be upon us, but we still have a few weeks to wait until we get a look at NBC’s Constantine series. Luckily for us, producer David Goyer is here to take us behind the scenes in the meantime.

Goyer (Batman Begins), fellow producer Daniel Cerone (Dexter) and star Matt Ryan headline this new preview clip, which shows off some new footage spliced with some crew interviews. Ryan does an excellent job of breaking down his version of John Constantine, while Goyer digs in to the enduring popularity of the Hellblazer comics.

So what about the new footage? We get a look at some freaky new players in this corner of DC’s television universe, and the focus has definitely shifted squarely onto Ryan’s Constantine and Harold Perrineau's (Lost) recurring angel character Manny. Perrineau is perfectly jerky in the role and has great chemistry with Ryan.

Since the writers changed course to write off Lucy Griffith’s Liv a while back after realizing she was super-boring in the pilot (seriously, she was terrible, although we're not sure if it's the fault of Griffith or the writing), she’s barely a factor in the footage here. Which, honestly, makes it all the better.

Check out the clip below and let us know what you think:

Constantine debuts Oct. 24 on NBC.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)