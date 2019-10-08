Latest Stories

Ewoks Wicket and Teek
Tag: Movies
10 fun things from the Ewok movies that should be Star Wars canon again
Zombieland2Group
Tag: Movies
Inside the Zombieland: Double Tap edit room, sequel secrets (and guts) get spilled
Daimon Hellstrom
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Marvel's Helstrom series fires up cast; Green Eggs and Ham fries up featurette; more
Black Christmas teaser poster
Tag: Fangrrls
The one from Fantastic Fest [Strong Female Characters #60]
David Harbour Late Night Duffer Brothers
More info i
NBC
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Watch David Harbour FaceTime the Duffer Brothers on Late Night to ask if he survived Stranger Things 3

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Oct 8, 2019

If you're anxious for answers following the Season 3 finale of Stranger Things, you're not the only one. David Harbour is one of the show's biggest stars, and he's also desperate to know what happens next, so much so that he's willing to use any platform available to him to find out.

Harbour was a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday night, and of course the subject of Stranger Things came up because Meyers himself is a fan. The two started talking about that now-famous cliffhanger epilogue to the Season 3 finale, which seems to have revealed that Harbour's character, Chief Jim Hopper, might actually be alive as a captive in a secret Russian facility that also houses a Demogorgon. In the scene, the Russians pull a man out of a cell to be fed to the Demogorgon and one of them references "The American" being kept in another cell. We don't see him, but it's heavily implied that the American in question is Hopper, somehow still alive after the Battle of Starcourt. Harbour confirmed to Meyers that he thought the same thing, but since then things have been a little touch and go.

More Stranger Things

Billy Boyd and Sean Astin
Billy Boyd chides Sean Astin over his Stranger Things death: ‘Why didn't he just keep running?'
Stranger Things 4 reveal
Stranger Things lands Season 4 as Duffer brothers sign Netflix overall deal

“I was like, ‘Oh, clearly I’m the American,'” Harbour said. “And then I haven’t gotten many phone calls..."

With that, Harbour decided to go for broke, and pulled out his phone to place a FaceTime call to Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, who believes are still "actually the one people that do know" what happens next in the series at this point. After a minute of confusion in which the Duffers tried to figure out why Harbour would call them during a taping of a talk show, Harbour simply asked them point-blank if Hopper is dead or not. 

"I mean, we're still...we're still figuring it out, David," Ross Duffer said, to a wave of laughter from Meyers' audience. 

After thanking the Duffers for being "a ton of help" and wishing them "good luck with Season 4," Harbour hung up, leaving us no closer to knowing the answer. Was it a staged little bit of business for the sake of late-night entertainment? Perhaps it was on Harbour and Meyers' end, since Harbour has to know a secret like that won't be revealed this way, but the Duffers seemed to be genuinely put on the spot by Harbour's call. It's nice to know the guys who've delivered surprise after surprise on Stranger Things can still be surprised themselves.

Stranger Things 4 is in the works, but does not yet have a release date.

 

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Stranger Things
Tag: David Harbour
Tag: the duffer brothers
Tag: Seth Meyers

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: