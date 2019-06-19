WIRE Buzz: David Harbour's Frankenstein mockumentary lives; Cary Elwes gifted Black Christmas; more

Ease into the afternoon with our latest WIRE Buzz, chock-full o' genre updates from David Harbour, Cary Elwes, and Netflix's Russian Doll.

David Harbour's presence on Netflix will no longer be limited to Stranger Things. Today, the Hellboy actor revealed that he would be starring in a horror-themed comedy special next month entitled Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein.

"THE DESIRE TO PLAY GOD! MURDER! SCIENCE! JULLIARD! BEEF WELLINGTON! TERRIBLE CINEMATOGRAPHY! CREATING LIFE ITSELF! ACTING! ACTING! ACTING! CHILI!" he emphatically writes in the Instagram post below, which gives us our first look at the streaming event. "‘Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein!’ From the twisted aesthetic of John Levenstein, the dude who directed a bunch of Pen15, and that sheriff dude from Stranger Things. Coming to Netflix July 16."

Per Vulture, the 28-minute special will revolve around Harbour uncovering "lost footage from his father’s televised stage play in an over-the-top and often dramatic(ish) reimagined tale of mystery and suspense [as he] explores the depths of his family’s acting lineage to gain insight into his father’s legacy.”

Alfred Molina, Kate Berlant, and other celebrities will be making guest appearances.

Harbour's Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) responded to the post with the comedic comment of, "Did somebody spike the chili??"

The special drops on Netflix July 16. However, Harbour will first reprise his role as Chief Jim Hopper in Season 3 of Stranger Things, which debuts on Netflix July 4.

Princess Bride alum Cary Elwes has been gift wrapped and placed under the tree of Universal and Blumhouse's Black Christmas remake, Deadline has confirmed.

While no details about his role have been released, Elwes will star alongside Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Brittany O’Grady, Lily Donoghue, and Caleb Eberhardt.

Directed and co-written by Sophia Takal (Always Shine), the movie will be based on the 1973 holiday horror classic from 1973, which saw a group of sorority sisters stalked by a killer. Takal co-wrote the screenplay with April Wolfe (Widower).

Before that though, Elwes also appears in Season 3 of Stranger Things, where he will be playing the sleazy mayor of Hawkins, Indiana.

The Black Christmas remake is slated to be unwrapped in theaters Friday, Dec. 13.

The nominees for the 2019 TCA Awards were announced today with Netflix's Russian Doll leading the genre pack with four nods in the categories of Individual Achievement in Comedy, Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, and Program of the Year.

Game of Thrones, Sesame Street, Muppet Babies, What We Do in the Shadows, Our Planet, and Chernobyl also received nominations.

Thanks to a tweet from 20th Century Fox today, we now know the title to Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman prequel project. The film will simply be called The King's Man and it will hit theaters in February of next year. This announcement finally quashes those reports about the feature being subtitled "The Great Game."

"Next year, we go back to where it all began," wrote the studio, which was recently acquired by Disney.

The official synopsis is as follows:

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.

Gemma Arterton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Matthew Goode, Charles Dance, Ralph Fiennes, Djimon Hounsou, Stanley Tucci, Daniel Brühl, Tom Hollander, and Rhys Ifans have all been cast.