David Harbour teases Black Widow movie in extended D23 preview: ‘Family, back together again’

Don Kaye
Benjamin Bullard
Aug 24, 2019

Marvel's next big-screen effort, Black Widow, came to D23 Expo with more exciting footage to unveil.

Disney and Marvel Studios dropped another tantalizing morsel on the upcoming Black Widow movie at the fan-facing event, showing off an extended preview of footage that even offered people in attendance a new glimpse at David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov (aka the Red Guardian).

Harbour, along with Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow aka Natasha Romanov) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) piped in via teleconference for the event, checking in on a chunk of new film footage that showed Harbour, in one scene, greeting his fellow comrades.

“Family — back together again,” a costumed Harbour quipped to Johansson and Pugh in the new scene, while sporting a red hood and other Russian-looking finery. The new footage also highlighted a little bit more of Black Widow’s fight with Taskmaster, first previewed earlier this summer at San Diego Comic-Con.

Developing

