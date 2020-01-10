Stranger Things 4: David Harbour waiting to hear from the Duffer Bros., keeping schedule open

Stranger Things is coming back to Netflix for a fourth season and based on the few teasers we've gotten so far, it sounds as if we'll be leaving the town of Hawkins for unexplored territory.

Another big mystery is the fate of David Harbour's Chief Jim Hopper, who seemed to have died in the bowels of the Starcourt Mall at the very end of Season 3 last summer. With that said, Hopper may not be dead based on the short post-credits scene that mentions an unnamed "American" being held at a secret Soviet facility in Russia.

We're all holding out hope and so is Harbour himself, because, as it turns out, the actor is actually just as clueless as the rest of us!

"I really thought I was ‘The American,’ and then I haven’t heard a lot from them," Harbour reportedly told TheWrap with a laugh. “So I really don’t know if I am. But I thought I was, but it was never discussed. “I didn’t ask [The Duffer Brothers], ’cause I felt confident I was — and now I’m not so confident.”

While production on Season 4 is expected to begin very soon, Harbour isn't up-to-speed on what's going to happen in it. If the Duffers do decide to resurrect Hopper, though, David (who's keeping his schedule open) will be on the set within two shakes of a Demodog's tail.

“I’ll tell you this, I don’t have work lined up right now. I am working on a book, so I’m sort of focused on that right now and I don’t really have acting work lined up. So theoretically, if somebody called me, I could probably get on a plane and do something,” he added. “My hope is the same as yours. My hope is that there is some sort of resurrection [for Hopper], but I don’t know. I know they haven’t gone into production yet.”

If the character really is dead for good, however, we may just have to open the door three inches, crawl up into a tight little ball, and cry our eyes out until the end of eternity. At this time, all we really know about Stranger Things 4 is that it will be influenced by these movies and that the season premiere will be titled "The Hellfire Club."

We'll next see Harbour as Red Guardian (aka the USSR's answer to Captain America) in Cate Shortland's Black Widow, which crawls up the water spout and into theaters Friday, May 1.