WIRE Buzz: David Oyelowo mulling Good Morning, Midnight; Travel Channel readies Ghostober; more

David Oyelowo may be saying Good Morning, Midnight very soon.

The Star Wars: Rebels actor is in talks to join George Clooney's post-apocalyptic feature, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film is based on the book by Lily Brooks-Dalton, and follows a scientist stationed in the arctic who tries to make contact with Aether, a spacecraft that's trying to head back to Earth. At least what's left of it.

The screenplay comes from The Revenant scribe Mark L. Smith, with Clooney serving as director, producer, and star. He'll be joined on-screen by Felicity Jones and Kyle Chandler, as production is slated to kick off starting in October.

In addition to Rebels, Oyelowo starred as Javert in a recent miniseries based on Les Miserables, voiced Scar in The Lion Guard, and portrayed Martin Luther King, Jr. in the historical drama Selma. He'll share the screen with Angelina Jolie in the grown-up Peter Pan sequel, Come Away.

Next up, The Travel Channel is setting the stage for Ghostober, a scare-centric lineup that airs on the cable network throughout October.

According to The Wrap, this year's Ghostober will be bigger than ever, as it readies for new and returning programs to engage viewers during the spookiest month of the year. This includes the premieres of Destination Fear, which looks at some of the world's most infamously haunted attractions, as well as My Horror Story, which hears personal accounts of supernatural encounters, and a four-hour live investigation into the spirits of Salem, Massachusetts.

The month will come to a terrifying close as Ghost Adventures pays a visit to the Farmville House, which served as the inspiration for James Wan's landmark horror film The Conjuring. The month-long TV event kicks off at the beginning of October. For a full rundown of the new and returning shows, you can visit the Travel Channel's website here.

Finally, a number of films are getting new and updated release dates, so if you're a planner, get ready with your calendar.

First, The Wrap reports that Universal's espionage thriller 355 will open Jan. 15, 2021. The film will be helmed by Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg and boasts an all-star cast including Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, and Sebastian Stan.

Also, The Hollywood Reporter has word that Disney has moved Cruella from its initial release of Dec. 23, 2020, to May 28, 2021. This frees up the live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel from going against another House of Mouse property, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, which will open that weekend. This gives Cruella, which stars Emma Stone as the fur-obsessed Cruella de Vil, a chance to flourish on Memorial Day weekend of 2021.

Additionally, Disney has given the Fox sci-fi feature Empty Man an opening date of Aug. 7, 2020.