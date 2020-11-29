David Prowse, original Darth Vader actor in Star Wars, passes away at 85

David Prowse, the actor who brought Darth Vader to life in the original Star Wars trilogy and beyond, has passed away at the age of 85 early Saturday morning. His death was confirmed by his personal management agency, Bowington Management on Twitter.

"It's with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85."

While the 6'6 actor spent the majority of his career wearing the iconic mask, Star Wars fans know that the name "David Prowse" is synomous with the sith lord, Darth Vader. While the character was famously voiced by James Earl Jones, it was the looming dramatic figure of Prowse that brought Vader to life on the screen. Prowse gave Darth Vader an ominous presence in the films that will never be forgotten.