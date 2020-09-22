David Tennant narrowly tops Jodie Whittaker in poll of favorite Doctors among Doctor Who fans

Molto bene! David Tennant has been voted Doctor Who fans’ favorite Doctor in a recent poll conducted by Radio Times. With nearly 50,000 fans casting their vote for their favorite actor to portray the shape-shifting, time traveling nigh-immortal alien simply known as The Doctor, more than 10,500 – or 21 percent – picked Tennant, who played the 10th Doctor from 2005 to 2010 on the long-running BBC series.

It turned out to be a tight race, since Tenant just barely beat out current Doctor Jodie Whittaker for the top spot by less than 100 votes. Whittaker, who also received 21 percent of the vote, came in second, with more than 10,400 fans naming her as their favorite Doctor. Whittaker, the first woman to take on the role since the series debuted in November 1963, has been playing the 13th Doctor since 2017.

Coming in at third place was Peter Capaldi, who played the 12th Doctor from 2014 to 2017, with 18 percent of the vote (or nearly 8,900 votes). Rounding out the Top Five was Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor, with 16 percent (7,637 votes); and Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor, he of the ridiculously long scarf, with 8 percent (3,977 votes).

Nobody is cooler than he is.

The full ranking with voting breakdown is below. And before you even ask, no, John Hurt’s War Doctor and Jo Martin’s Doctor are not on the list.

1. David Tennant (Tenth Doctor) 10,518 votes (21%)

2. Jodie Whittaker (Thirteenth Doctor) 10,423 (21%)

3. Peter Capaldi (Twelfth Doctor) 8,897 (18%)

4. Matt Smith (Eleventh Doctor) 7,637 (16%)

5. Tom Baker (Fourth Doctor) 3,977 (8%)

6. William Hartnell (First Doctor) 1,983 (4%)

7. Paul McGann (Eighth Doctor) 1,427 (3%)

8. Christopher Eccleston (Ninth Doctor) 1,144 (2%)

9. Jon Pertwee (Third Doctor) 1,038 (2%)

10. Patrick Troughton (Second Doctor) 915 (2%)

11. Sylvester McCoy (Seventh Doctor) 462 (1%)

12. Colin Baker (Sixth Doctor) 359 (1%)

13. Peter Davison (Fifth Doctor) 351 (1%)

Although Tennant hasn’t played the role on-screen since the 2013 50th Anniversary episode The Day of the Doctor, he will reprise his role as the 10th Doctor in a Big Finish audio drama as part of BBC’s massive multi-platform Time Lord Victorious crossover event. Clearly, he (ahem) does not want to go. Whittaker, meanwhile, is set to return to the series for her third season as The Doctor, with the holiday special, Revolution of the Daleks, set to air in late 2020 or early 2021.