Latest Stories

Project Blue Book Aidan Gillen Michael Malarkey
Tag: TV
Project: Blue Book's Aidan Gillen and Harley Peyton prepare us for Earth-shattering season finale
Captain Marvel Brie Larson
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/11/19: I have nothing to prove to you
David Tennant as Kilgrave on Jessica Jones
Tag: TV
David Tennant out for Jessica Jones Season 3, but reveals cancellation's silver lining
Hayes MacArthur I'm Just F*cking with you Into the Dark Hulu
Tag: TV
SXSW: Hayes MacArthur landed Into the Dark role after killer audition
David Tennant as Kilgrave on Jessica Jones

David Tennant out for Jessica Jones Season 3, but reveals cancellation's silver lining

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Mar 11, 2019

Even though he played one of Marvel’s most notorious villains, David Tennant brings the wisdom of the Doctor when it comes to talking about the cancellation of Jessica Jones.

For two seasons, Tennant portrayed the mind-controlling Kilgrave on the recently-axed Netflix series that stars Krysten Ritter as the eponymous super-powered private detective. His performance is widely considered as one of the best villain portrayals within the Marvel Universe on any screen, despite his character's untimely death at the end of Season 1. But after appearing as a hallucination in Season 2, fans have been wondering if Kilgrave will show up again to wrap things up.

Alas, he will not. Tennant confirmed the news to  Entertainment Weekly at SXSW, where he's promoting the upcoming Amazon series, Good Omens. But the news isn't all bad coming out of Texas.

Perhaps proving that Tennant would choose the Doctor’s "sand shoes" over Kilgrave’s purple suits in real life, he gave these words of optimism: “I don’t really regard it as a cancellation so much as something having the life that it should have,” Tennant said, “Three seasons of that story is great. Rather than thinking of it as something that was canceled, I think of it as something that had three seasons that will live in the memory.”

We can only speculate as to whether the showrunners trusted Tennant with some information about Jessica Jones' conclusion, or if he just has enough faith in them to make such a statement. But either way it's encouraging... right?

Of  course, it’s not surprising that a former pilot of the T.A.R.D.I.S. wouldn’t be harping over what fans lost, but what they gained during the journey.

The third and final season of Jessica Jones will air sometime in 2019.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: David Tennant
Tag: jessica jones
Tag: Kilgrave
Tag: cancellations

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: David Tennant
Tag: David Tennant Doctor Who
davidtennantjessicajones.jpg
David Tennant reveals he might have been Hannibal Lecter
SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 21, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: jessica jones
Tag: netflix
vlt106-14800r.jpg
David Tennant's Purple Man is back from the dead in first photo from Jessica Jones Season 2
Josh Weiss
Dec 8, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: David Tennant
Tag: Doctor Who
Olivia Colman and David Tennant
David Tennant to interview Jodie Whittaker, Krysten Ritter on new podcast
Jacob Oller
Jan 23, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Mental Health
Tag: mental illness
Melancholia-Kirsten-Dunst
Can genre cure the stigma of women's mental illness?
Jessica Toomer
Nov 17, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0