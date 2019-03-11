David Tennant out for Jessica Jones Season 3, but reveals cancellation's silver lining

Even though he played one of Marvel’s most notorious villains, David Tennant brings the wisdom of the Doctor when it comes to talking about the cancellation of Jessica Jones.

For two seasons, Tennant portrayed the mind-controlling Kilgrave on the recently-axed Netflix series that stars Krysten Ritter as the eponymous super-powered private detective. His performance is widely considered as one of the best villain portrayals within the Marvel Universe on any screen, despite his character's untimely death at the end of Season 1. But after appearing as a hallucination in Season 2, fans have been wondering if Kilgrave will show up again to wrap things up.

Alas, he will not. Tennant confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly at SXSW, where he's promoting the upcoming Amazon series, Good Omens. But the news isn't all bad coming out of Texas.

Perhaps proving that Tennant would choose the Doctor’s "sand shoes" over Kilgrave’s purple suits in real life, he gave these words of optimism: “I don’t really regard it as a cancellation so much as something having the life that it should have,” Tennant said, “Three seasons of that story is great. Rather than thinking of it as something that was canceled, I think of it as something that had three seasons that will live in the memory.”

We can only speculate as to whether the showrunners trusted Tennant with some information about Jessica Jones' conclusion, or if he just has enough faith in them to make such a statement. But either way it's encouraging... right?

Of course, it’s not surprising that a former pilot of the T.A.R.D.I.S. wouldn’t be harping over what fans lost, but what they gained during the journey.

The third and final season of Jessica Jones will air sometime in 2019.