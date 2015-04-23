Latest Stories

Rachel True in The Craft
Objects in Space 2/17/19: We didn't read that in any book
The Good Place S3 finale via official website 2019
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 02/17
The Witcher - Geralt and Yennefer
Five of the most sizzling video game sex scenes
Russian Doll
Look of the Week: Russian Doll serves up repeat outfits to die for
Tennant-AKA-Jessica-Jones-casting_0.jpg

David Tennant takes center stage in new A.K.A Jessica Jones set pics

Apr 23, 2015

A batch of new, spoilery pics from the set of Marvel’s A.K.A. Jessica Jones have emerged, hinting at some pretty dramatic stuff to come. Again, SPOILERS!

Taken while filming took place on the upcoming Netflix superhero series, the pics feature everyone’s favorite former Time Lord, David Tennant, in the role of the villainous Zebediah Kilgrave, aka Purple Man. We also see actor Eka Darville, who plays Malcolm on the series, looking like he's holding something inside that paper bag. A gun, maybe?

The set pics show Kilgrave holding his hand to his neck and falling (has he been shot?), but this being a comic-book Marvel series, I'm sure there's more than meets the eye in this particular scene. There’s also a short video of our titular heroine (Krysten Ritter) walking down the street with Malcom. Check it all out:


After a tragic ending to her short-lived super hero stint, Jessica Jones is rebuilding her personal life and career as a detective who gets pulled into cases involving people with extraordinary abilities in New York City. Starring Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), David Tennant (Kilgrave), with Mike Colter (Luke Cage), and Rachael Taylor (Patricia “Trish” Walker), and Carrie-Anne Moss, A.K.A Jessica Jonesis produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

What do you guys make of the pics? Do you have a theory about what's happening above? A.K.A. Jessica Jones should hit Netflix in late 2015.

(via Comic Book Movie)

