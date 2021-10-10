Day 3 cosplay of NYCC 2021: Mortal Kombat, Maleficent and '80s era Hulk Hogan (?!) rock Saturday's best looks

The third day of New York Comic Con is in the books — and fans continued to come out in force with some positively wicked (literally!) cosplay on display. With Halloween anticipation in the air, there were plenty of terrifying costumes — plus a few Marvel and DC mainstays mixed in, of course.

There was an impressive Maleficent, old school Hulk Hogan (hey, he's kind of a superhero, right?), some Mortal Kombat contestants fresh off the movie reboot, and plenty more to be found roaming the con floor. We've put together a gallery of some of the coolest cosplay from Saturday, Day 3, at NYCC below — check it out!

If you're looking for more on New York Comic Con, be sure to check out the latest surprises that came out of the Y: The Last Man panel, a first look at Peacock's Psych 3: This is Gus movie, the surprise return of Brian K. Vaughan's acclaimed comic Saga, intel on Krysten Ritter's new horror series Girl in the Woods, a first look at Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery and more.