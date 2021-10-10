Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 17
More info i
Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News

Day 3 cosplay of NYCC 2021: Mortal Kombat, Maleficent and '80s era Hulk Hogan (?!) rock Saturday's best looks

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Oct 10, 2021, 11:50 AM EDT
Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: NYCC 2021
Tag: cosplay
Tag: New York Comic Con 2021
Tag: CONS
Tag: doctor strange

The third day of New York Comic Con is in the books — and fans continued to come out in force with some positively wicked (literally!) cosplay on display. With Halloween anticipation in the air, there were plenty of terrifying costumes — plus a few Marvel and DC mainstays mixed in, of course.

There was an impressive Maleficent, old school Hulk Hogan (hey, he's kind of a superhero, right?), some Mortal Kombat contestants fresh off the movie reboot, and plenty more to be found roaming the con floor. We've put together a gallery of some of the coolest cosplay from Saturday, Day 3, at NYCC below — check it out!

If you're looking for more on New York Comic Con, be sure to check out the latest surprises that came out of the Y: The Last Man panel, a first look at Peacock's Psych 3: This is Gus movie, the surprise return of Brian K. Vaughan's acclaimed comic Saga, intel on Krysten Ritter's new horror series Girl in the Woods, a first look at Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery and more.

Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 25
Credit:  Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for ReedPop
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 24
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 17
Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 22
Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 16
Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 10
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 18
Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 11
Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for ReedPop
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 15
Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 14
Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for ReedPop
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 23
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 21
Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 13
Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 20
Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 12
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 19
Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 8
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 1
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 9
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 2
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 3
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 4
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 5
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 6
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
Comic-Con Day 3 Pic 7
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: NYCC 2021
Tag: cosplay
Tag: New York Comic Con 2021
Tag: CONS
Tag: doctor strange