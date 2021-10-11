Day 4 cosplay of NYCC 2021: Sam Wilson's Captain America, Stranger Things deep cuts lead final day

New York Comic Con might be behind us as we start up the new week, but don't worry, we still have some amazing cosplay to enjoy from the final day of NYCC 2021 on Sunday. Thankfully, to keep us all safe, we had plenty of heroes on display to wrap things up.

Some of the coolest cosplay on the floor was based around Marvel greats, including some new heores — and new looks for old heroes — to keep things fresh. The new Captain America, Sam Wilson, showed up, plus Black Widow rocking her new white costume from the recent solo movie. There was also an excellent old school Princess Leia, Stranger Things, and plenty more from deeper cut franchises (we'd expect nothing less at NYCC, of course).

Check out some of the best cosplay from the final day below!

If you're looking for more from Day 4 of NYCC 2021, check out our coverage of the new Star Trek: Prodigy series, the Animaniacs going full Thundercats in Season 2 on Hulu, a check-in on the current season of What We Do in the Shadows, a preview for Disney+'s new kid-friendly horror anthology Just Beyond, and a celebration of a decade of badass women across The Walking Dead franchise.