NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 17
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Day 4 cosplay of NYCC 2021: Sam Wilson's Captain America, Stranger Things deep cuts lead final day

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Oct 11, 2021, 10:15 AM EDT
New York Comic Con might be behind us as we start up the new week, but don't worry, we still have some amazing cosplay to enjoy from the final day of NYCC 2021 on Sunday. Thankfully, to keep us all safe, we had plenty of heroes on display to wrap things up.

Some of the coolest cosplay on the floor was based around Marvel greats, including some new heores — and new looks for old heroes — to keep things fresh. The new Captain America, Sam Wilson, showed up, plus Black Widow rocking her new white costume from the recent solo movie. There was also an excellent old school Princess Leia, Stranger Things, and plenty more from deeper cut franchises (we'd expect nothing less at NYCC, of course).

Check out some of the best cosplay from the final day below!

If you're looking for more from Day 4 of NYCC 2021, check out our coverage of the new Star Trek: Prodigy series, the Animaniacs going full Thundercats in Season 2 on Hulu, a check-in on the current season of What We Do in the Shadows, a preview for Disney+'s new kid-friendly horror anthology Just Beyond, and a celebration of a decade of badass women across The Walking Dead franchise.

 

NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 19
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 27
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 20
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 28
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 21
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 22
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 23
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 24
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 17
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 25
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 18
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 26
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 2
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 10
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 3
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 11
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 4
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 12
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 5
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 13
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 1
Credit:  Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ReedPop
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 16
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 8
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 15
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 7
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 14
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
NYCC Cosplay Day 4 Pic 6
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
