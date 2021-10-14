Day of the Dead: How to watch SYFY's tribute to zombie genre godfather George A. Romero

How long do you think you'd last on the first day of the zombie apocalypse? SYFY plans to answer that question with Day of the Dead, a new undead series based on the genre-defining work of George A. Romero. Known for writing and directing such movies as Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead, Romero (who sadly passed away in 2017) is credited with the creation of the modern zombie as we know it today.

Day of the Dead officially premieres on SYFY tomorrow night (Friday, Oct. 15) at 10/9c. Following the series' network debut, the first episode will be available to stream on the official SYFY app at no extra cost to the viewer. The app itself is free to download, and viewers can either connect to their cable subscriber to access the full content or sign up for an NBCUniversal profile and use up to three free credits.

In addition, the first two episodes will be free to watch on the SYFY YouTube channel after they air.

Video of Day of the Dead Series | Official Trailer | SYFY

Set during the first 24 hours of a ghoulish outbreak, the project is showrun and executive-produced by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas. Keenan Tracey (Bates Motel), Daniel Doheny (Alex Strangelove), Natalie Malaika (Fractured), Kristy Dinsmore (Vikings), and newcomer Morgan Holmstrom make up the principal cast.

"We're taking on somebody's legacy and here's a chance to do something really special and you don't want to screw it up," Elinoff explained during Day of the Dead's Comic-Con@Home panel this past summer. "It's a balancing act, because we want to make sure it feels new and fresh and different and maybe like something he would do. But also something that we would do and that we would be excited to watch. That was sort of the line we walked the entire time."

"Every time zombies come up, we talk about Romero," Thomas added. "He did it in a way that also added social commentary; it spoke to the times [in which] these movies were made... Every single zombie movie or TV show or graphic novel owes Romero for his legacy."

Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, Drew Brown, James Dudelson, Robert Dudelson, Jordan Kizwani, Todd Masters, and Steven Kostanski also serve as executive producers. For more info on the series, click here.