SYFY's Day of the Dead series is making its way from the graveyard on Oct. 15

Run for your lives! The series premiere of SYFY’s Day of the Dead will officially rise from the grave on Oct. 15, and unlike the characters of this show, you’ve got a heads up. Inspired by the zombie universe of George A. Romero — who first brought the shambling undead to life in 1968’s Night of the Living Dead — showrunners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff are giving us a fresh zombie-apocalyptic series.

Day of the Dead follows a group of strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion in their small, conflict-filled town. This ode to Romero’s famous flesh-eaters reminds us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.

“Everybody has a big day not knowing that the dead are also planning a big day and they’re going to ruin everyone else’s day,” Thomas told SYFY during a Comic-Con@Home panel in July. While the series pays tribute to the original film, Steven Kostanski, who directed the first four episodes, explained during the panel that the series stands out by having a “Red Dawn vibe,” referencing the Patrick Swayze-starring action flick from 1984.

Parties involved in this deadly (or rather undeadly) horror-comedy include actors Mike Dopud, Kristy Dinsmore, Morgan Holmstrom, Natalie Malaika, Daniel Doheny, and Keenan Tracey.

Day of the Dead is executive produced by Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Drew Brown. It is written by showrunners Elinoff and Thomas.

Day of the Dead premieres on SYFY on Oct. 15 at 10 p.m. ET. You can check out the official poster art below!