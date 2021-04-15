Snoop Dogg clocking in for Day Shift, Netflix's vampire comedy starring Jamie Foxx

Netflix’s upcoming vampire comedy Day Shift is getting a large, bloodsucking cast. (Well, at least some of them have to be vampires, right?)

SYFY WIRE has learned that the ensemble show has added legendary rapper and occasional actor Snoop Dogg to the cast, as well as Scott Adkins (The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud), Meagan Good (Minority Report, Californication), Karla Souza (How to Get Away With Murder), Eric Lange (Antebellum), and child actor Zion Broadnax.

Jamie Foxx is executive producing and starring in the show, where he’ll play a blue collar dad who cleans pools by day in the San Fernando Valley and kills vampires by night. Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society), Oliver Masucci (Dark, Tribes of Europa), Steve Howey (Shameless), and C.S. Lee (Dexter) had previously been announced as part of the cast as well.

Besides Foxx’s role, there’s no news yet on what parts the other actors will play. Given it’s a comedy about vampires, however, we’d bet a pint of O-positive that at least some of those announced play a creature of the night.

The series will also be the directing debut for J.J. Perry, who was previously second-unit director and stunt coordinator for The Fate and the Furious, Bloodshot, and John Wick. The original script, written by Tyler Tice, was discovered during a script competition and has since been revised by Shay Hatten.

No news yet on when the vampiric comedy will stream on Netflix.