Days of Future Past set pic hints X-Men: 1st Class mutant may return

Contributed by
Trent Moore
Jun 6, 2013

It sounds like the roster is getting even bigger in Bryan Singer’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, and now a First Class mutant is rumored to return in the time-traveling tale.

A set pic has surfaced showing actor Lucas Till (aka Alex Summers/Havok) on the set of Days of Future Past. Last we’d heard, Till wasn’t sure if he’d be invited back for the crossover between the modern-day and prequel series, but now it sounds like he’ll at least be included in some capacity.

How big is the role? That’s anyone’s guess.

It’ll be interesting to see how Singer bridges the continuity between the two eras, especially considering the fact that Havok is a younger brother to Scott Summers/Cyclops in the comic continuity — meaning he’ll have to do some massaging to rectify those tweaks.

The set pic comes from an admittedly odd source, having been tweeted by gay porn star Pierre Fitch, who apparently visited the set recently (he also posted a pic with Singer).

Are you glad to hear Havok will apparently be back? How do you think he’ll fit into Days of Future Past?

(Via Bleeding Cool)

Tag: X-Men: Days of Future Past
Tag: Lucas Till
Tag: Havok

