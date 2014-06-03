Days of Future Past concept art reveals another X-Man who didn't make the cut

It’s been well documented that Bryan Singer had to slice a few characters from X-Men: Days of Future Past to get the running time down, but apparently there was one more mutant axed along the way.

Along with Rogue’s apparently large scene that would’ve had her play a key role in the future arc of the story, it turns out Jubilee was also a part of the pitch well into development. The mutant, who has the ability to generate pyrotechnic energy blasts, is likely best remembered for her major role in the X-Men animated series back in the 1990s.

The character was originally played by Katrina Florence in the original early-2000s X-Men films, and it seems Singer had plans to bring the character back (though possibly not Florence) in the future-set scenes. Some new concept art shows a lot of alternate costume and character designs for those who were in the movie, plus some surprise sketches of Jubilee.

Apparently Singer had her in the script far enough along to get some concept art generated, but cut her out before this thing actually started shooting, or so it seems.

Check out the concept art below and get a peek at what could’ve been.

(Via Comic Book Movie)