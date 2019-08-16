WIRE Buzz: Shazam gets Infected; The Walking Dead trips an FCC fine; more

DC Comics is getting Infected, starting with Shazam. The World's Mightiest Mortal will be the next superhero to fall prey to 'The Batman Who Laughs,' as Shazam will turn into his own worst nightmare in The Infected: King Shazam! The special issue from Sina Grace and Joe Bennett will hit stores on November 6.

The Infected is part of a larger storyline in which a Bruce Wayne from an alternate reality has become infected with The Joker Toxin, infecting a number of heroes and transforming them into their own worst selves. While Blue Beetle, Hawkman, and Supergirl will also be a part of The Infected storyline, Shazam's alter ego is still a kid, which could mean his own worst impulses are even worse.

The Infected story will branch out of a Batman/Superman title set to launch August 28. Two more heroes will also feel the impact of the toxin, although their identities won't be revealed until December. Superheroes, am I right?

Next up, the post-apocalyptic drama The Walking Dead veered too close to a real emergency, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

The show earned AMC a $104,000 fine from the FCC using the Emergency Alert System tone twice during the episode "Omega," which aired back in February. It's forbidden to use these specific tones outside of an actual emergency or a mandated test run. While the FCC is generally limited when it comes to enforcing content on cable, this is one instance where their oversight is absolute.

"These rules aim to protect the integrity of the alert system by helping to avoid confusion when the tones are used, alert fatigue among listeners, and false activation of the EAS by the operative data elements contained in the alert tones," read a statement from the FCC.

The Walking Dead hasn't been singled out, though. ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Lone Star Law, and a couple Los Angeles-based radio stations all racked up their own fines for similar infractions.

Finally, the cast of Student Body has been set.

The coming-of-age horror flick will star a myriad of rising talent, including Twilight's Christian Camargo, Jane the Virgin's Montse Hernandez, Harley Quinn Smith from Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, and Scary Stories co-star Austin Zajur.

The film, from first-time director Lee Ann Kurr, and follows a high school who tries to mend fences with her one-time best friend, only to be plunged into chaos and disarray when a math teacher oversteps his bounds. As the school administrators look the other way, their friendship has to endure deadly consequences. Honestly, it sounds a little like Snatchers, just without the aliens. Which is certainly not a bad thing.

Student Body is currently in production, although no release date has been set.

