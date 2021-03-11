DC PRIDE_Cv1_Jim_Lee_Scott_Williams_Tamra_Bonvillain
More info i
DC Comics
Tag: Comics
Tag: News

DC Comics preps for Pride Month with 80-page anthology, 'Crush & Lobo' miniseries, and more

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Mar 11, 2021, 9:45 AM EST
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Pride Month

With Pride Month fast approaching, DC Comics is gearing up for a celebration of its various LGBTQIA+ heroes with a variety of releases, including new work from LGBTQIA+ creators. While the DC Pride contributions in 2021 won't be limited to one month, the publisher announced today than this June we can look forward to a number of things, including a new anthology one-shot, several dazzling variant covers, and a brand-new limited series starring Lobo's daughter Crush. 

Today the publisher unveiled DC Pride, a massive 80-page anthology comic arriving this June that will feature nearly a dozen stories celebrating LGBTQIA+ DC characters like Alan Scott, Renee Montoya, Kate Kane, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and more, all from all-star creators that are both DC mainstays and rising talent. The issue will also feature a bit of cross-promotion in the form of full-page profiles devoted to LGBTQIA+ characters across DC's various TV shows.

More DC Comics

JUSTICELEAGUE_Cv59
Justice League: Brian Michael Bendis, David Marquez tease new era for DC Comics' super team
Blood Syndicate #1
Milestone Comics is back! But where's the Blood Syndicate series?

To further drive that connection home, DC Pride will include the comic book debut of trans Supergirl hero Dreamer in a story written by the actor who embodies the character, Nicole Maines. Here's a look at the lineup of creative teams for DC Pride, along with the characters starring in each story. 

  • Batwoman (Kate Kane) by James Tynion IV & Trung Le Nguyen
  • Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn by Mariko Tamaki & Amy Reeder
  • Midnighter by Steve Orlando & Stephen Byrne
  • Flash of Earth-11 (Jess Chambers) by Danny Lore & Lisa Sterle
  • Green Lantern (Alan Scott) & Obsidian by Sam Johns & Klaus Janson
  • Aqualad (Jackson Hyde) by Andrew Wheeler & Luciano Vecchio
  • Dreamer by Nicole Maines & Rachel Stott
  • Renee Montoya by Vita Ayala and Skylar Patridge
  • Pied Piper by Sina Grace, Ro Stein & Ted Brandt

DC Pride will also feature a new foreword by Marc Andreyko and pinups from artists like Kris Anka, Sophie Campbell, Mildred Louis, Travis Moore, Nick Robles and Kevin Wada, but the Pride celebration doesn't end there. Several of DC's major June 2021 single-issue releases will also feature special DC Pride variant covers from top artists like Jen Bartel, Kevin Wada, Kris Anka, Paulina Ganucheau, Stephen Bryne, and Travis G. Moore. You can check those variants out in the gallery below, along with the main cover for DC Pride from Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Tamra Bonvillain. 

DC PRIDE_Cv1_Jim_Lee_Scott_Williams_Tamra_Bonvillain
DC Comics
DCPRIDE_Cv1_PRIDE_var_Jen_Bartel
DC Comics
WONDERGIRL_Cv2_PRIDE_var_Kevin_Wada
DC Comics
SUPERMAN_Cv32_PRIDE_var_David_Talaski
DC Comics
Harley Quinn_Cv4_PRIDE_var_Kris_Anka
DC Comics
Nightwing_Cv81_PRIDE_var_Travis_G_Moore
DC Comics
hide thumbnails show thumbnails

But a one-shot and some variant covers isn't the only new release DC has planned for Pride Month. The publisher also announced today that it's rolling out a brand-new miniseries, Crush & Lobo, which will launch its debut issue in June and run for eight issues through January 2022. Written by Mariko Tamaki with art by Amancay Nahuelpan, the series will follow Crush, fresh off a breakup with both the Teen Titans and her girlfriend, as she decides to bust her Dad Lobo out of jail and sort out their issues with each other, Czarnian-style.

You can check out covers for Crush & Lobo #1, including a main cover from Kris Anka and variants from Yoshi Yoshitani, Christian Ward, and Dan Hipp, in the gallery below. 

Crush_and_Lobo_Cv1_Kris_Anka
DC Comics
Crush_and_Lobo_Cv1_TEAM_var_Dan_Hipp
DC Comics
Crush_and_Lobo_Cv1_1in25_var_Christian_Ward
DC Comics
Crush_and_Lobo_Cv1_PRIDE_var_Yoshi_Yoshitani
DC Comics
hide thumbnails show thumbnails

Crush & Lobo arrives June 1, with DC Pride following one week later on June 8. That's an impressive one-two punch considering the talent involved, but DC is already teasing more Pride celebration announcements on the way in the next couple of months, so stay tuned for more. 

Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Pride Month