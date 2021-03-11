DC Comics preps for Pride Month with 80-page anthology, 'Crush & Lobo' miniseries, and more

With Pride Month fast approaching, DC Comics is gearing up for a celebration of its various LGBTQIA+ heroes with a variety of releases, including new work from LGBTQIA+ creators. While the DC Pride contributions in 2021 won't be limited to one month, the publisher announced today than this June we can look forward to a number of things, including a new anthology one-shot, several dazzling variant covers, and a brand-new limited series starring Lobo's daughter Crush.

Today the publisher unveiled DC Pride, a massive 80-page anthology comic arriving this June that will feature nearly a dozen stories celebrating LGBTQIA+ DC characters like Alan Scott, Renee Montoya, Kate Kane, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and more, all from all-star creators that are both DC mainstays and rising talent. The issue will also feature a bit of cross-promotion in the form of full-page profiles devoted to LGBTQIA+ characters across DC's various TV shows.

To further drive that connection home, DC Pride will include the comic book debut of trans Supergirl hero Dreamer in a story written by the actor who embodies the character, Nicole Maines. Here's a look at the lineup of creative teams for DC Pride, along with the characters starring in each story.

Batwoman (Kate Kane) by James Tynion IV & Trung Le Nguyen

Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn by Mariko Tamaki & Amy Reeder

Midnighter by Steve Orlando & Stephen Byrne

Flash of Earth-11 (Jess Chambers) by Danny Lore & Lisa Sterle

Green Lantern (Alan Scott) & Obsidian by Sam Johns & Klaus Janson

Aqualad (Jackson Hyde) by Andrew Wheeler & Luciano Vecchio

Dreamer by Nicole Maines & Rachel Stott

Renee Montoya by Vita Ayala and Skylar Patridge

Pied Piper by Sina Grace, Ro Stein & Ted Brandt

DC Pride will also feature a new foreword by Marc Andreyko and pinups from artists like Kris Anka, Sophie Campbell, Mildred Louis, Travis Moore, Nick Robles and Kevin Wada, but the Pride celebration doesn't end there. Several of DC's major June 2021 single-issue releases will also feature special DC Pride variant covers from top artists like Jen Bartel, Kevin Wada, Kris Anka, Paulina Ganucheau, Stephen Bryne, and Travis G. Moore. You can check those variants out in the gallery below, along with the main cover for DC Pride from Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Tamra Bonvillain.



But a one-shot and some variant covers isn't the only new release DC has planned for Pride Month. The publisher also announced today that it's rolling out a brand-new miniseries, Crush & Lobo, which will launch its debut issue in June and run for eight issues through January 2022. Written by Mariko Tamaki with art by Amancay Nahuelpan, the series will follow Crush, fresh off a breakup with both the Teen Titans and her girlfriend, as she decides to bust her Dad Lobo out of jail and sort out their issues with each other, Czarnian-style.

You can check out covers for Crush & Lobo #1, including a main cover from Kris Anka and variants from Yoshi Yoshitani, Christian Ward, and Dan Hipp, in the gallery below.



Crush & Lobo arrives June 1, with DC Pride following one week later on June 8. That's an impressive one-two punch considering the talent involved, but DC is already teasing more Pride celebration announcements on the way in the next couple of months, so stay tuned for more.