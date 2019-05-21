DC Comics single-issue solicitations for August 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have DC Comics lists for August 2019 single-issue comics.

The universe-wide event Year of the Villain is in full swing, continuing this month with new stories focused on Black Mask and Sinestro and plenty of tie-in issues spanning several DC titles. If villainy is your thing, you should also check out The Batman Who Laughs #7, where things build to a big showdown.

Plus DC's offering plenty of new first issues and self-contained stories in August, including the launch of the new Wildcats series from writer Warren Ellis with art by Ramon Villalobos, a new Batman/Superman team-up series by Josh Williamson and David Marquez, and also young readers graphic novels focused on both Black Canary and the Super Sons. Plus, the legendary Neal Adams returns to the Caped Crusader with Batman vs. Ra's al Ghul.

Check out everything DC Comics has to offer in August below.

(Via Previews)