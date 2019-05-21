DC Comics single-issue solicitations for August 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have DC Comics lists for August 2019 single-issue comics.
The universe-wide event Year of the Villain is in full swing, continuing this month with new stories focused on Black Mask and Sinestro and plenty of tie-in issues spanning several DC titles. If villainy is your thing, you should also check out The Batman Who Laughs #7, where things build to a big showdown.
Plus DC's offering plenty of new first issues and self-contained stories in August, including the launch of the new Wildcats series from writer Warren Ellis with art by Ramon Villalobos, a new Batman/Superman team-up series by Josh Williamson and David Marquez, and also young readers graphic novels focused on both Black Canary and the Super Sons. Plus, the legendary Neal Adams returns to the Caped Crusader with Batman vs. Ra's al Ghul.
Check out everything DC Comics has to offer in August below.
THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS #7
- written by SCOTT SNYDER
- art and cover by JOCK
- variant cover by DAVID FINCH
- It’s the final showdown between Batman and the Batman Who Laughs…but how do you defeat a foe who knows your every instinct and every move? Bruce Wayne will have to outsmart Bruce Wayne in this ultimate test of good versus evil. You can’t miss this finale to the epic miniseries that will tear up the very foundations of Gotham City!
- ON SALE 07.31.19
- $4.99 US | 7 OF 7 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with two covers.
BATMAN/SUPERMAN #1
- written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
- art by DAVID MARQUEZ
- Batman cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
- Superman cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
- variant cover by LEINIL YU
- blank variant cover
- Up in the sky, in the dark of the night, trust no one—for the Secret Six walk among us. Spinning out of the devastating events of the Batman Who Laughs, Superman and Batman are together once more in an all-new monthly series—and they’re facing a terrifying new threat that could strike from anywhere. The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel must journey into the depths of Gotham City to learn which of their fellow heroes has been transformed into the horrifying horseman of their most dangerous and deranged foe ever. Our heroes will need to fight to survive, but an even more dangerous question lurks in the shadows: Can Superman and Batman even trust each other?
- ON SALE 08.14.19
- $3.99 US
- 32 PAGES | FC
- RATED T
- This issue will ship with four covers.
BATMAN VS. RA’S AL GHUL #1
- written by NEAL ADAMS
- art and cover by NEAL ADAMS
- black-and-white variant cover by NEAL ADAMS
- Gotham City is under siege by terrorists, and Batman is determined to find the source. But when Boston Brand tries to intervene, he discovers an even more disturbing and deadly truth: the terrorists are led by an inhuman monster. Ra’s al Ghul has volunteered his own private security force to aid the GCPD, and now they are the only thing standing between nuclear terror and the townspeople!
- But al Ghul’s true goal is hidden from everyone’s eyes. He will destroy the city and kill Batman—this time for good. Watching in horror is…Bruce Wayne?
- ON SALE 08.21.19
- $3.99 US | 1 OF 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with two covers.
BATMAN #232 FACSIMILE EDITION
- written by DENNIS O’NEIL
- art by NEAL ADAMS and DICK GIORDANO
- cover by NEAL ADAMS
- The story that introduced Ra’s al Ghul is reprinted in the first of DC’s new line of facsimile edition comics. In “Daughter of the Demon,” Ra’s reveals that he knows Batman’s secret identity—and that he needs the Caped Crusader’s help to save his daughter, Talia. It’s a tale that established Ra’s al Ghul as one of Batman’s most cunning and unpredictable foes!
- ON SALE 08.21.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC
BATMAN: CURSE OF THE WHITE KNIGHT #2
- written by SEAN MURPHY
- art and cover by SEAN MURPHY
- variant cover by SEAN MURPHY
- The Joker’s plan is in full swing—with a single devastating secret and his puppet strings controlling the elites, the Clown Prince and his new recruit, Azrael, are ready to eliminate Batman and obliterate the Wayne family’s legacy. With Gotham City’s identity and institutions hanging in the balance, Gordon makes a surprising public announcement—but The Joker’s response will send the Bat-family and the GTO spiraling.
- ON SALE 08.28.19
- $4.99 US | 2 of 8 | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
- This issue will ship with two covers.
WILDCATS #1
- written by WARREN ELLIS
- art by RAMON VILLALOBOS
- cover by JIM CHEUNG
- variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM
- They have one job: to save the human race from the human race. And it’s going to kill them.
- From the pages of THE WILD STORM, the piratical covert team made up of rogue specialists, extraterrestrial soldiers and a mad astronaut, run by a tech mogul and disguised alien king, all here to stop us from destroying ourselves. Case in point: the secret space program Skywatch has been performing medical experiments on abducted innocents for decades. One of those experiments is about to explode—revealing whole new worlds in the battle for sanity that the wild CAT has been fighting. WILDCATS thought their world was strange, but they’re about to find out how strange...and how high the stakes really are.
- ON SALE 08.28.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with two covers.
BLACK MASK: YEAR OF THE VILLAIN #1
- written by TOM TAYLOR
- art by CULLY HAMNER
- cover by MITCH GERADS
- Black Mask was one of Gotham City’s most ruthless crime lords. He had money, power and respect. But after months in the Teen Titans’ secret prison, Roman Sionis is finally free. Given a new purpose and new abilities thanks to Lex Luthor’s offer, he’s found a new racket. Corporate crime not only pays better, but it’s far less dangerous. At least until Batwoman discovers what he’s up to and plans to put an end to Black Mask’s latest power grab. Is Black Mask the same crime boss he’s always been, or has time and a new approach made him something far more unstoppable than he’s ever been?
- ON SALE 08.14.19
- $4.99 US | 40 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
SINESTRO: YEAR OF THE VILLAIN #1
- written by MARK RUSSELL
- art and cover by BRANDON PETERSON
- As the universe tilts towards doom, great forces awake in an effort to stop Lex Luthor’s mad plans. Dispatching Sinestro, Luthor sends the former Green Lantern to bring these old gods under control or destroy them before they reach Earth. Now, wielding the power of the ultraviolet spectrum, Sinestro finds his new foes even more dangerous and perplexing than he expected, when realizes any damage he inflicts is immediately repaired.
- ON SALE 08.07.19
- $4.99 US | 40 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
BLACK CANARY: IGNITE TP
- written by MEG CABOT
- art and cover by CARA McGEE
- From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Princess Diaries comes Black Canary: Ignite, Meg Cabot’s first graphic novel! With expressive and energetic art by Cara McGee to match the trademark attitude and spunk of Meg Cabot’s characters and dialogue, this mother-daughter story embraces the highs and lows of growing up without growing out of what makes us unique.
- Thirteen-year-old Dinah Lance knows exactly what she wants, who she is, and where she’s going. First, she’ll win the battle of the bands with her two best friends, then she’ll join the Gotham City Junior Police Academy so she can solve crimes just like her dad. Who knows, her rock star group of friends may even save the world, but first they’ll need to agree on a band name.
- When a mysterious figure keeps getting in the way of Dinah’s goals and threatens her friends and family, she’ll learn more about herself, her mother’s secret past, and navigating the various power chords of life.
- Black Canary: Ignite is an inspirational song that encourages readers to find their own special voices to sing along with Black Canary!
- ON SALE 10.30.19
- $9.99 US | 5.5” x 8” | 160 PAGES
- FC
SUPER SONS BOOK TWO: THE FOXGLOVE MISSION TP
- written by RIDLEY PEARSON
- art and cover by ILE GONZALEZ
- In the aftermath of The PolarShield Project, Jon Kent and Damian “Ian” Wayne, the respective sons of Superman and Batman, are on the run! With their hometown in ruins, and in the absence of their heroic fathers, Jon and Ian are on a mission to find a sample of the deadly virus that’s threatening Wyndemere and Jon’s mother, Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Candace follows clues that hold the key to her destiny, and her journey is filled with twists and turns as she unlocks powerful abilities she never knew existed. While their quests threaten to divide the three of them, it’s only through teamwork and trust that they can succeed.
- The Foxglove Mission is the rare sequel that takes everything readers love about the Super Sons and raises the stakes without losing any of the charm or sense of wonder. Join New York Times bestselling author Ridley Pearson (Kingdom Keepers) and artist Ile Gonzalez as they introduce new settings, new allies and villains, and an all-new adventure in this latest action-packed chapter!
- ON SALE 10.30.19
- $9.99 US | 5.5” x 8” | 160 PAGES
- FC
SUPERMAN YEAR ONE #2
- written by FRANK MILLER
- art by JOHN ROMITA JR. and DANNY MIKI
- cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. and DANNY MIKI
- cover by FRANK MILLER
- Clark Kent’s journey of self-discovery continues in the second installment of Frank Miller and John Romita Jr.’s remarkable reimagining of Superman’s origin story. This chapter takes young Clark to the Pacific coast and beyond, as he discovers a place as sensational as he is…Atlantis! There he meets new people, finds love, clashes with gargantuan beasts and discovers the man he’s meant to be.
- PRESTIGE FORMAT
- ON SALE 08.21.19
- $7.99 US | 2 of 3 | 64 PAGES
- FC | APPROX. 8.5“ x 10.875” | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with two covers.
HOUSE OF SECRETS #92 FACSIMILE EDITION
- written by LEN WEIN, JACK KIRBY, MARK EVANIER, VIRGIL NORTH and GERRY CONWAY
- art by BERNIE WRIGHTSON, BILL DRAUT, ALAN WEISS, TONY DeZUNIGA and DICK DILLIN
- cover by BERNIE WRIGHTSON
- DC’s original Swamp Thing made his unforgettable first appearance in this 1971 mystery comic, now reprinted in this new facsimile edition! Now’s your chance to experience writer Len Wein and artist Bernie Wrightson’s first take on DC’s most popular monster, along with several other scary tales.
- ON SALE 08.28.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC
TITANS: BURNING RAGE #1
- written by DAN JURGENS
- art by SCOT EATON and WAYNE FAUCHER
- cover by DAN JURGENS and NORM RAPMUND
- Available to comics shops for the first time! Hawk and Dove lead ordinary citizens in an uprising against the rich—but former Doom Patrol member Mento is pulling their strings! It’s up to the Titans to uncover his sinister purpose before someone gets killed! These stories were originally published in TITANS GIANT #1 and 2.
- ON SALE 08.28.19
- $4.99 US | 1 OF 7 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
ACTION COMICS #1014
- written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
- art by SZYMON KUDRANSKI
- cover by BRANDON PETERSON
- variant cover by BEN OLIVER
- Lex Luthor comes home to Metropolis in this “Year of the Villain” tie-in issue! What does he have up his sleeve? Some very interesting offers for the woman behind the city’s invisible mafia…offers that no one could refuse! Plus, what is the secret of the Red Cloud? Ask Lex—he knows! Don’t miss this huge chapter in both “Year of the Villain” and EVENT LEVIATHAN!
- ON SALE 08.28.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
AQUAMAN #51
- written by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK
- art by ROBSON ROCHA and DANIEL HENRIQUES
- cover by ROBSON ROCHA and JASON PAZ
- card stock variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON
- Lex Luthor’s surprising offer to Black Manta is revealed! But is it too good to be true? Plus, a gruesome murder in Amnesty Bay shocks the town to its core…and the prime suspects are none other than the Old Gods! Can Aquaman and his new partner Aqualad solve this murder mystery?
- ON SALE 08.21.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
BATGIRL #38
- written by CECIL CASTELLUCCI
- art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO
- card stock variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON
- New series writer Cecil Castellucci continues to take Batgirl in an exciting new direction! First up—the Terrible Trio is now a quartet?! After the reawakening of Oracle, the Trio has decided to team up with her and show Gotham City what they’re really made of. Meanwhile, Batgirl has her hands full with a real pest problem…Killer Moth! Can our hero exterminate his evil plans before it’s too late?
- ON SALE 08.28.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
BATMAN BEYOND #35
- written by DAN JURGENS
- art by RICK LEONARDI and ANDE PARKS
- cover by CHRIS SAMNEE
- variant cover by CHRIS STEVENS
- “Lost Days” continues! Move over, Robin! Batman has a new partner, and it’s…the Splitt?! Bruce Wayne and Barbara Gordon join forces to try and stop this madness, but the original Batman may have to call in an old friend to save the day—and his young protégé—this time around.
- ON SALE 08.28.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
BATMAN #76
- written by TOM KING
- art and cover by TONY S. DANIEL
- card stock variant cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO
- “City of Bane” continues! Bane has taken over Gotham City, and Batman is nowhere to be found. At least, not a Batman anyone recognizes. Flashpoint Batman is now patrolling the city, dispensing a violent brand of justice and taking out rogue villains who haven’t yet signed on with Bane. It’s all building to a rebellion among the bad guys who don’t want to play along— and distrust in those who do! Meanwhile, a surprising ally has come to Bruce Wayne’s aid, nursing him back to health so that he can get back to his city.
- ON SALE 08.07.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
BATMAN #77
- written by TOM KING
- art and cover by TONY S. DANIEL
- variant cover by CLAYTON CRAIN
- “City of Bane” continues! The last of the independent villains are on the run, leaving Gotham City entirely to Bane and his cronies—including Flashpoint Batman and Gotham Girl! Though this means a semblance of peace on the streets, the iron grip of tyranny is squeezing all life out of Gotham. And with Bane’s machinations keeping other heroes out, the city really needs the Batman to return. Is Bruce Wayne ready to face his toughest foes yet…his father and the man who broke his back?
- ON SALE 08.21.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #4
- written by BRYAN HILL
- art by DEXTER SOY
- cover by TYLER KIRKHAM
- variant cover by MIKEL JANIN
- At last—the Outsiders take off on their mission to rescue Sofia from none other than Ra’s al Ghul! But Ra’s has other ideas for the quartet, and with the aid of Lex Luthor’s mysterious gift, they are playing right into his hand.
- ON SALE 08.14.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with two covers.
BATMAN/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III #4
- written by JAMES TYNION IV
- art and cover by FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II
- variant cover by KEVIN EASTMAN
- Batman and the Turtles grapple with the laws of Krang’s combined universe, desperate to return their two worlds to their original states. But there are some who do not want things set right. In this reality, the Laughing Man runs the Smile Clan, the most dangerous criminal organization ever to strike New Gotham City—and that’s how he wants things to stay! He’ll kill anyone who gets in his way...even the Shredder!
- ON SALE 08.07.19
- $3.99 US | 4 OF 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
BOOKS OF MAGIC #11
- written by KAT HOWARD
- art by TOM FOWLER and BRIAN CHURILLA
- cover by KAI CARPENTER
- Tim’s family reunion is nothing like he imagined, and there has never been more at stake. Still struggling to cope with the tremendous responsibility of wielding magic, he realizes that his choices and his powers may have been to blame for his mother’s disappearance all along. With his trust in Dr. Rose fading and his friendship with Ellie falling apart, Tim is at a daunting crossroads with little hope and no clear path forward.
- ON SALE 08.28.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
CATWOMAN #14
- written by RAM V
- art by MIRKA ANDOLFO
- cover by JOELLE JONES
- card stock variant cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
- A secret file out-lining the ins and outs of the criminal underworld of Villa Hermosa is on the streets, and every crook is after it. Whoever possesses this info can control everything, and some of the town’s hoods are even bringing in outside agents like Lock-Up and Gentleman Ghost to act as their champions—which, let’s face it, you’re going to need if you’re going to try to outsmart Catwoman. Making things even more dangerous for Selina Kyle, there is also a price on her head. If you can capture the database and kill the Catwoman, the payoff is double!
- ON SALE 08.14.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
- FC | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with two covers.
DCEASED #4
- written by TOM TAYLOR
- art by TREVOR HAIRSINE and STEFANO GAUDIANO
- cover by ANDY KUBERT
- card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA
- card stock horror movie homage variant cover by TASIA M.S.
- The Daily Planet has become a beacon of hope for the living as the Anti-Life Equation sweeps the planet. What’s left of the Justice League have begun to gather there, bringing survivors and family alike. But the city is being overrun with infected humans…and superhumans! The war for Metropolis begins!
- ON SALE 08.07.19
- $3.99 US | 4 OF 6 | 32 PAGES
- CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99
- FC | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with three covers.
DEATHSTROKE #46
- written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST
- art by FERNANDO PASARIN and CAM SMITH
- cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and NORM RAPMUND
- variant cover by SKAN
- It’s all-out war between Rose and Jericho in the wake of Deathstroke’s murder. Rose is hell-bent on punishing the one responsible for Slade’s death, while Jericho will stop at nothing to prevent further bloodshed, even if it means using Lex Luthor’s gift—an immense power upgrade—to bend his sister’s will. As Jericho takes a dark turn…will the ends justify the means? Or is Jericho’s path to villainy only just beginning?
- ON SALE 08.07.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with two covers.
DIAL H FOR HERO #6
- written by SAM HUMPHRIES
- art and cover by JOE QUINONES
- Just as Miguel and Summer learn the stunning truth of his identity, Mr. Thunderbolt launches his most devastating attack yet—by using the H-Dial on everyone in Metropolis! As chaos ensues throughout the city, Miguel and Summer seek out a certain Big Blue Boy Scout for help…but is it too late? Has Mr. Thunderbolt already won?
- ON SALE 08.28.19
- $3.99 US | 6 OF 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
DETECTIVE COMICS #1009
- written by PETER J. TOMASI
- art by CHRISTIAN DUCE
- cover by DOUG MAHNKE
- variant cover by BRYAN HITCH
- “Take Your Shot” begins! Deadshot has returned to Gotham City following a long stint with the Suicide Squad, and Batman fears that without the oversight of AmandaWaller, Floyd Lawton will go back to his old ways. Meanwhile, after taking Lex Luthor’s offer, Mr. Freeze begins taking action to get exactly what he wants and killing anyone who stands in his way.
- ON SALE 08.14.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
DETECTIVE COMICS #1010
- written by PETER J. TOMASI
- art by CHRISTIAN DUCE
- cover by JAE LEE
- variant cover by BRYAN HITCH
- In part two of “Take Your Shot,” Batman confronts Deadshot only to learn he’s come to Gotham City to enlist the skills of the World’s Greatest Detective! Can the two of them work together—or will their opposing ideologies get the best of them?
- ON SALE 08.28.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
DOOM PATROL: WEIGHT OF THE WORLDS #2
- written by GERARD WAY and JEREMY LAMBERT
- art by JAMES HARVEY
- cover by NICK DERINGTON
- variant cover by TBD
- It is a time of great upheaval as Cliff transforms, Larry gives birth, Casey babysits—and the Doom Patrol becomes embroiled in the divorce proceedings of feuding cosmic entities.
- ON SALE 08.07.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
- This issue will ship with two covers.
THE DREAMING #12
- written by SI SPURRIER
- art by BILQUIS EVELY
- cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
- The search is over. The trail is cold. A crown must be conferred.
- A great reception is held for the envoys and ambassadors of the outer realms—but who greets them from the throne of tales?
- And somewhere, out in the world, the man who tore down the King of Dreams looks upon his work...and feels nothing.
- ON SALE 08.07.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
EVENT LEVIATHAN #3
- written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
- art and cover by ALEX MALEEV
- variant cover by JAY ANACLETO
- From the award-winning team of writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Alex Maleev, it’s DC’s biggest whodunit in years! The world’s greatest detectives—Batman, Green Arrow, Lois Lane, Plastic Man, the Question and Martian Manhunter—have gathered to solve the mystery behind the true identity of Leviathan’s leaders and the destruction of the world’s top intelligence agencies! Red Hood is their leading suspect—and he is on the loose! Plus, the Silencer takes her shot! This mystery will unleash a new evil on the DC Universe!
- ON SALE 08.14.19
- $3.99 US | 3 OF 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with two covers.
FREEDOM FIGHTERS #8
- written by ROBERT VENDITTI
- art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA
- The Freedom Fighters have set their sights on an endgame with the fascist regime of Hitler II, but to achieve ultimate victory, one of their own must confront his darkest demons. In the factory city of Detroit, Nazi slave labor camps have made life a living hell—and the one and only person to ever escape, Black Condor, must return home for the very first time to retrieve our heroes’ only hope for victory.
- ON SALE 08.28.19
- $3.99 US | 8 OF 12 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
THE FLASH #76
- written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
- art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL and JORDI TARRAGONA
- card stock variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI
- “Death of the Speed Force” begins! With renewed resolve following the events of “The Flash Year One,” the Flash is back with a new mission, a new outlook and a brand-new speedster HQ. But the Fastest Man Alive is slowing down—and there’s only one explanation: the Speed Force is dying. Plus, the Year of the Villain heats up as Captain Cold uses Lex Luthor’s offer to boost Heat Wave to the next level!
- ON SALE 08.14.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
THE FLASH #77
- written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
- art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL and JORDI TARRAGONA
- card stock variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI
- “Death of the Speed Force” continues! The Speed Force is collapsing, and its destructor is here...to save the day?! The Strength, Sage and Still forces have placed a dangerous strain on the force that empowers the DC Universe’s super-speedsters, and the Flash is about to face the impossible choice of saving his friends’ lives or losing his powers forever!
- ON SALE 08.28.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
THE GREEN LANTERN #10
- written by GRANT MORRISON
- art and cover by LIAM SHARP
- card stock variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS
- Twelve parallel worlds! Twelve Green Lanterns! And one unstoppable menace! Hal Jordan joins the Green Lanterns of the Multiverse—including Bat-Lantern, Tangent Green Lantern and more—to save a dying Multiverse, defeat the relentless Anti-Man and embark upon their “Quest for the Cosmic Grail”! It’s another Morrison/Sharp science fantasy epic!
- ON SALE 08.07.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
- FC | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with two covers.
HARLEY QUINN #64
- written by SAM HUMPHRIES
- art by OTTO SCHMIDT
- cover by GUILLEM MARCH
- variant cover by FRANK CHO
- Harley’s tried everything to avoid Lex Luthor and his stupid “Offer”—she’s destroyed half a dozen of Lex’s drones, she’s changed her name, her cell phone number—she even faked her own death! Why won’t this bald, pasty-faced weirdo take no for an answer? Harley Quinn takes on the crossover event of the summer in this comic-within-a-comic take on “DC’s Year of the Villain”!
- ON SALE 08.07.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with two covers.
HAWKMAN #15
- written by ROBERT VENDITTI
- art and cover by PAT OLLIFFE and TOM PALMER
- variant cover by INHYUK LEE
- Following Lex Luthor’s “gift,” the new and improved Shadow Thief toys with the wounded Hawkman. Carter Hall desperately seeks help from the only other shadow mystic more powerful than Shadow Thief: the Shade!
- ON SALE 08.14.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
HOUSE OF WHISPERS #12
- written by NALO HOPKINSON and DAN WATTERS
- art by DOMINIKE “DOMO” STANTON
- cover by SEAN ANDREW MURRAY
- As the battle rages on in Ananse’s lair, Erzulie makes a spectacular final effort to prevail—but when she multiplies her forces, her authority is divided. With time running out, hundreds of sister-selves must negotiate their powers and learn to work together to free Agwe and turn the tide for the House of Dahomey.
- ON SALE 08.14.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
JUSTICE LEAGUE #29
- written by SCOTT SNYDER
- art by BRUNO REDONDO
- cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL
- variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON
- Does a Starro dream of an electric Justice League? Sensing the danger to come, Jarro fears for his newfound friends. He ponders each one and their potential fate to decide whether he should mentally block them from going forward into what could be certain destruction…the coming war with the Legion of Doom!
- ON SALE 08.07.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with two covers.
JUSTICE LEAGUE #30
- written by SCOTT SNYDER and JAMES TYNION IV
- art by JORGE JIMENEZ
- cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL
- card stock variant cover by JAY ANACLETO
- The “Justice Doom War” starts here! The Lex Luthor the League has known and fought is no more, replaced by an apex predator version of Lex, powered by Perpetua with a goal of bringing tragedy to the DC Universe. Now that Lex has powered up villains across the cosmos, he marshals his own troops, sparking a war between the Legion of Doom and the Justice League that will span space, time and the Multiverse itself. This is the start of the next big Justice League event, with consequences affecting “DC’s Year of the Villain” and beyond!
- ON SALE 08.21.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
- FC | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with two covers.
JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #14
- written by JAMES TYNION IV
- art by ALVARO MARTINEZ and RAUL FERNANDEZ
- cover by GUILLEM MARCH
- variant cover by CLAYTON CRAIN
- The rules of magic have changed forever, and the Justice League Dark is ready to keep the peace in the magical world! But that peace will be shattered as Circe takes center stage, gathering a team of magic’s most dangerous monsters to take control of magic once and for all!
- ON SALE 08.28.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with two covers.
JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #12
- written by DAN ABNETT
- art and cover by WILL CONRAD
- card stock variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO
- The new reign of Darkseid begins in the Ghost Sector! With the death of the New Gods, he plans to use the Sepulkore to rebuild a new army, but even the great Darkseid couldn’t enslave and control the Ghost Sector alone. He’ll require the help of the New Gods’ newest heralds: Cyborg, Starfire and Azrael!
- ON SALE 08.14.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
- FC | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with two covers.
LOIS LANE #2
- written by GREG RUCKA
- art and cover by MIKE PERKINS
- variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI
- Famed writer and reporter Lois Lane never worries about speaking truth to power—so what’s she hiding from the most powerful man on the planet (and her husband), Superman? Investigating a widening international conspiracy, Lois puts herself in the crosshairs with backup from an unlikely new ally from the streets of Gotham City.
- ON SALE 08.07.19
- $3.99 US | 2 OF 12 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
LUCIFER #11
- written by DAN WATTERS
- art by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA
- cover by TIFFANY TURRILL
- Lucifer is in the void. Sinking into the nothingness beneath all existence, he must decide if he even wishes to return to the world. Elsewhere: two witches commandeer a rowboat, and Caliban fills his belly.
- ON SALE 08.21.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
MARTIAN MANHUNTER #8
- written by STEVE ORLANDO
- art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO
- variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON
- Diane Meade has fully investigated J’onn J’onnz, but in order for the two of them to be ready to stand against Charnn’s greatest threat, she must forgive him and reveal the story of the true John Jones! Charnn’s Martian experiments continue and change the life of Ashley Addams, and human civilization, forever!
- ON SALE 08.28.18
- $3.99 US | 8 OF 12 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with two covers.
NIGHTWING #63
- written by DAN JURGENS
- art by TRAVIS MOORE
- cover by BRUNO REDONDO
- variant cover by WARREN LOUW
- While the Nightwings recover from their last battle against the fiendish Burnback, Ric reflects on the small portion of his past that he remembers—life in the circus as the youngest member of the Flying Graysons—in hopes of finding any clues as to what kind of man his parents hoped he’d become…perhaps a certain Talon has the answers he seeks?
- ON SALE 08.21.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
PEARL #12
- written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
- art and cover by MICHAEL GAYDOS
- variant cover by DAVID MACK
- It’s the wild end of this romantic yakuza epic from the creators of Jessica Jones! Tying up all the loose ends—for now—Pearl Tanaka confronts her past and her future. Will she choose the path of the artist or the killer? Which is her natural way?
- Don’t miss this stunning multimedia experience from artist Michael Gaydos, plus an exclusive look at new Jinxworld projects coming soon!
- ON SALE 08.21.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS
- FINAL ISSUE
- This issue will ship with two covers.
RED HOOD: OUTLAW #37
- written by SCOTT LOBDELL
- art and cover by KENNETH ROCAFORT
- variant cover by PHILIP TAN
- Leave it to Red Hood to get Lex Luthor’s strangest offer of all: to train the next generation of super-villains! Hand-picked for their incredible talents, not to mention their potential to spread villainy and doom across the globe. As the only super-villain in the world to have trained under Batman himself, Red Hood is the ideal instructor. But has Jason Todd fallen so far that he’d take on the task of forging tomorrow’s Legion of Doom or Crime Syndicate—or is he trying to work from within to undermine Lex’s villainous machinations? Even if Red Hood’s heart is in the right place, he still has to butt heads with his powerful and dangerous new pupils. Grab some ammo and settle in for the beginning of the next generation of Outlaws!
- ON SALE 08.28.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with two covers.
SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #100
- written by KEVIN BRICKLIN
- art and cover by DAVID ALVAREZ
- In the scenic mountains of Yosemite there is fresh air, beautiful wildlife and of course…the Haunted Hiker. When Jane learns of the spook terrorizing the national park right before a school trip, she decides she needs some backup to make sure she and her classmates are safe. So Jane turns to the Scooby gang! Going undercover, the gang will have to act quickly to solve the mystery of the Haunted Hiker—because if the ghost doesn’t ruin their field trip, the singing school troubadour just might.
- ON SALE 08.21.19
- $2.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED E
SHAZAM! #9
- written by GEOFF JOHNS
- art by DALE EAGLESHAM
- cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM
- variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS
- After their terrifying adventure through the Darklands, Billy and the rest of the Shazam family find themselves going over the rainbow and through the looking glass into the upside-down, topsy-turvy world of the Wozenderlands! It’s a magical, multicolored metropolis where it’s always time for a cup of tea, a game of croquet or even a stroll down the Blue Brick Road—but it’s also ruled by the mysterious Wizard of Wozenderland, desperate for the power of the six champions!
- ON SALE 08.21.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
SUPERGIRL #33
- written by MARC ANDREYKO
- art by EDUARDO PANSICA and JULIO FERREIRA
- cover by EDUARDO PANSICA
- card stock variant cover by DERRICK CHEW
- After a year in space solving the mystery of Krypton’s demise, Supergirl returns to Earth to discover that everything she knew as Kara Danvers is gone! Plus, the usurper Brainiac-1 has set his sights on the unsuspecting Girl of Steel—and his plans are far from benevolent!
- ON SALE 08.14.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
SUPERMAN #14
- written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
- art and cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO
- variant cover by ADAM HUGHES
- Lex Luthor is back in Metropolis-—and he’s ready to wreak havoc! First stop, the most dangerous woman in the DC Universe: Lois Lane! Alone, her family a galaxy away, will Lois be tempted by Apex Lex’s offer? What does Lex have that this reporter can’t turn away from? Don’t miss this shocking new twist in the Superman mythos!
- ON SALE 08.14.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
SUPERMAN’S PAL JIMMY OLSEN #2
- written by MATT FRACTION
- art and cover by STEVE LIEBER
- variant cover by BEN OLIVER
- Only Jimmy Olsen knows what Superman’s secret superpowers truly are—and now those mysteries will finally be shared with you! And only you. Don’t tell anyone. And Jimmy won’t have any of his pal’s super-abilities to help him get out of his latest jam as he hits the dark and dirty streets of Gotham City!
- ON SALE 08.21.19
- $3.99 US | 2 OF 12 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with two covers.
TEEN TITANS #33
- written by ADAM GLASS
- art by SEAN CHEN
- cover by BERNARD CHANG
- variant cover by ALEX GARNER
- In the wake of the Terminus Agenda and Crush’s first encounter with Lobo, the Teen Titans begin again at Mercy Hall with a new mission and a new lease on life. But just when they catch their first break in ages in their hunt for the Other, Robin confirms that the person who let his prisoners escape…was one of his teammates. As Robin’s hunt for the mole begins, Lobo accepts a gift from Lex Luthor…and an unholy alliance is born!
- ON SALE 08.21.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
WONDER WOMAN #76
- written by G. WILLOW WILSON
- art and cover by JESUS MERINO
- variant cover byJENNY FRISON
- Cheetah returns to these pages with a vengeance! Lex Luthor has given his fellow Legionnaire of Doom everything she needs to slake her thirst with Diana’s blood…once and for all!
- ON SALE 08.14.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
WONDER WOMAN #77
- written by G. WILLOW WILSON
- art and cover by JESUS MERINO
- variant cover by JENNY FRISON
- The Greek god Hephaestus forged the mythological sword called the God Killer. With its eldritch energies, the sword’s wielder can lay waste to armies and, most notably, slay even the mightiest of immortals. Meet its new owner: Cheetah. And that spells bad news for Wonder Woman…
- ON SALE 08.28.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
THE TERRIFICS #19
- written by GENE LUEN YANG
- art by MAX RAYNOR
- cover by DAN MORA
- variant cover by ARIST DEYN
- Somewhere in a twisted, distant corner of the Multiverse, up is down, back is front, a smile is a frown—and Bizarro is king! But light is the head that wears the crown, and Lex Luthor’s offer of time manipulation has given our villain a new purpose: to turn back the clock on creation. To win, Bizarromust enlist the help of the only team that could tackle a task such as this: the Terribles!
- ON SALE 08.28.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
- This issue will ship with two covers.
YOUNG JUSTICE #8
- written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
- art by JOHN TIMMS and ELENA CASAGRANDE
- cover by JOHN TIMMS
- card stock variant cover by JONBOY MEYERS
- Lost in the Multiverse! The heroes of Young Justice must stay together as they fight to find their way home. Too bad they’re about to cross paths with their own evil look-alikes! Plus, the secrets of Jinny Hex are revealed in a special sequence illustrated by Elena Casagrande! Get set for some of the craziest stuff you’ve seen in years! (Spoilers!)
- ON SALE 08.07.19
- $3.99 US | 32 PAGES
- CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99
- FC | RATED T+
- This issue will ship with two covers.
BATMAN: UNIVERSE #2
- written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
- art and cover by NICK DERINGTON
- Available to comics shops for the first time! The quest for the secret of the stolen Fabergé egg and its buyer continues as Batman teams up with Green Arrow against the Riddler, then travels to Gorilla City. But is the egg’s strange energy adversely affecting the Dark Knight’s mind? These stories were originally published in BATMAN GIANT #5 and 6.
- ON SALE 08.14.19
- $4.99 US | 2 of 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
SUPERMAN: UP IN THE SKY #2
- written by TOM KING
- art by ANDY KUBERT and SANDRA HOPE
- cover by ANDY KUBERT
- Available to comics shops for the first time! En route to Rann, Superman must face an intergalactic pugilist in an epic boxing match, then save an alien family from certain doom—if they can help him first! These stories were originally published in SUPERMAN GIANT #5 and 6.
- ON SALE 08.07.19
- $4.99 US | 2 of 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
WONDER WOMAN: COME BACK TO ME #2
- written by AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI
- art by CHAD HARDIN and TOM DERENICK
- cover by AMANDA CONNER
- Available to comics shops for the first time! Wonder Woman continues to search for Steve Trevor on a strange island in the Bermuda Triangle. But she and Etta Candy are in for more than their share of surprises, including bugs the size of horses, robotic soldiers and—Jonah Hex?! These stories were originally published in JUSTICE LEAGUE GIANT #5 and 6.
- ON SALE 08.21.19
- $4.99 US | 2 of 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | RATED T
COLLAPSER #2
- written by MIKEY WAY and SHAUN SIMON
- art and cover by ILIAS KYRIAZIS
- Following the occupation of his chest by a sentient black hole, Liam James’ anxiety disorder is further exacerbated when he accidentally destroys Stonehenge, among other irreplaceable wonders of the world.
- ON SALE 08.21.19
- $3.99 US | 2 OF 6 | 32 PAGES
- FC | MATURE READERS